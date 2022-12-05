Open Menu

Edens pays $137M for supermarket-anchored portfolio

Beverly Hills-based Combined Properties sold three retail centers

Dec.December 05, 2022 03:05 PM
By Isabella Farr
EDENS' Jodie McLean, Combined Properties' Kathy Bonafé and photos of supermarket properties (Newmark, Getty, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Combined Properties)
EDENS’ Jodie McLean, Combined Properties’ Kathy Bonafé and photos of supermarket properties (Newmark, Getty, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Combined Properties)

Grocery stores might be the new darling of commercial investment.

Edens, a Washington, D.C.-based retail investor, bought three grocery-anchored shopping centers across Los Angeles for nearly $137 million, according to an announcement from Newmark on Monday.

Beverly Hills-based Combined Properties sold the retail centers, which total around 402,000 square feet. A team led by Newmark’s Pete Bethea and Glenn Rudy brokered the deal on behalf of the seller.

Edens bought a 216,000-square-foot center at 802 West Beverly Boulevard in Montebello, anchored by Vons; a 121,000-square-foot property at 1600 Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, also anchored by Vons; and a 65,000-square-foot complex at 1375 Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market.

Combined Properties has owned the properties since at least 2004, records show. The firm reeled in a hefty profit from the sale of 1600 Foothill Boulevard — it bought the complex for $7.2 million in 2004, and just sold it for $41.5 million as part of the portfolio.

At $340 a square foot, the deal is both one of the few and more expensive retail deals to trade on a per-square-foot basis in recent months. In September, Monrovia-based investor Wen Shan Chang bought the 1.5 million-square-foot Westfield Santa Anita for about $360 a square foot.

Commercial investment sales dropped 23 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, according to Newmark, but retail was the only sector within commercial to see a jump in deals.

Grocery stores have fared particularly well, as investors and institutional capital has come to see the sector as resilient to a recession. When the pandemic hit, grocery stores were deemed essential and saw a large uptick in sales — hitting $803 billion in 2021, up 16 percent from 2019, according to JLL.




    Tags
    groceryinvestment salesLa VerneMontebelloRetail Real Estate

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.