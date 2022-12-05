Open Menu

Gaw Capital to build apartments and storage complex in Cypress Park

Hong Kong developer plans pair of six-story buildings along Figueroa Street.

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 05, 2022 11:45 AM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gaw Capital's Goodwin, Kenneth and Christina Gaw with rendering of 3200 North Figueroa Street (Gaw Capital, DFH Architects)
Gaw Capital’s Goodwin, Kenneth and Christina Gaw with rendering of 3200 North Figueroa Street (Gaw Capital, DFH Architects)

Hong Kong firm Gaw Capital plans to build a 227,000-square-foot residential and self-storage complex in Cypress Park.

The proposed structure, which would replace an ice cream storage facility, will consist of two six-story buildings near the Pasadena Freeway, according to documents filed with Los Angeles City Planning Department. The documents call for a 119,900-square-foot, 160-unit apartment complex at 3200 North Figueroa Street. The structure will contain a mix of 145 studios, five one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom apartments. That portion of the site will also include ground floor retail and a level of subterranean parking.

Gaw also plans to construct a 106,800-square-foot self-storage facility at 3220 North Figueroa Street. Meanwhile, an existing portion of the complex, a two-story, 16,300-square-foot building at 3232 North Figueroa, has been identified as the site of a future conversion project.

The firm bought the site for $14.3 million in April 2019, according to data from PropertyShark. Since the acquisition, the property has been put up for lease. According to a marketing brochure from advisory firm Beta Agency, previous plans for the site included a 170-unit live-work residential complex with 35,400 square feet of retail space. A portion of the site was earmarked for conversion into office and production space.

Gaw Capital and its partner DJM Capital are overseeing the $100 million redevelopment of the home of the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. The joint venture, which acquired the property in a $325 million deal in 2019, plans to add 100,000 square feet of office space to the site at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.

Gaw and DJM Capital bought the property from CIM Group, which retained ownership of the Dolby Theatre, a 180,000-square-foot auditorium on the complex. The Dolby Theatre is the venue for the Academy Awards. The property at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard, a 463,000-square-foot complex located near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was recently renamed Ovation Hollywood.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    OC Health Care Agency's Dr. Clayton Chau (Getty)
    OC Health Care Agency chooses contractor for $78M HQ in Irvine
    OC Health Care Agency chooses contractor for $78M HQ in Irvine
    A photo illustration of MemorialCare Health's Barry Arbuckle along with the current site at 654 Camino De Los Mares in San Clemente (top) and a rendering of the planned senior housing redevelopment (bottom) (Getty, Google Maps, MemorialCare Health)
    MemorialCare to convert shuttered San Clemente Hospital into senior housing
    MemorialCare to convert shuttered San Clemente Hospital into senior housing
    8209 Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles (Google Maps, Getty)
    Nonprofit to build 91-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys
    Nonprofit to build 91-unit apartment complex in Van Nuys
    Real Estate Development Associates' Jason Krotts and Bill Goltermann; South Ontario Logistics Center, Euclid and Merrill Avenues, Ontario (Real Estate Development Associates, Getty)
    Real Estate Development Associates eyes 2.9M sf warehouse hub in IE
    Real Estate Development Associates eyes 2.9M sf warehouse hub in IE
    Prologis' Hamid Moghadam and rendering of 1716 E. 7th Street (Prologis, Getty, Jackson Liles)
    Prologis to build 8-acre studio production campus in DTLA
    Prologis to build 8-acre studio production campus in DTLA
    J.P. Morgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes and Water Garden at 1620 26th Street in Santa Monica (Getty, Water Garden LA)
    Water Garden asking price: $1.4B
    Water Garden asking price: $1.4B
    Diane Shammas and rendering of proposed Ford dealership (Pitzer College, Felix Chevrolet, Getty)
    Shammas family plans New Ford dealership in DTLA
    Shammas family plans New Ford dealership in DTLA
    Burnham Ward Properties' Bryon Ward, Bellwether Financial Group's Joe Ueberroth and R.D. Olson's Bob Olson with a rendering of the redeveloped Dana Point Harbor (Burnham Ward, Bellweather Financial Group, RDO Development, Dana Point Harbor Partners)
    OC developers unveil “coastal vintage” look for Dana Point Harbor
    OC developers unveil “coastal vintage” look for Dana Point Harbor
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.