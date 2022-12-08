Los Angeles and Orange counties have almost a quarter of the nation’s priciest real estate ranked by zip codes.

The SoCal counties are home to 23 of the nation’s 100 priciest zip codes for housing, the Orange County Register reported, citing a RealtyHop study.

The study analyzed 3.64 million 2022 listings through Oct. 19, and ranked zip codes by price, tracking the most expensive neighborhoods in the U.S. to buy a home.

The Bay Area’s Atherton 94027 was tops in the U.S. at a median home price of $9 million — up 1 percent in the last year. No. 2 was New York Hampton’s Sagaponack 11962 at $7 million, up 16 percent in a year.

The No. 3 zip code in the nation was the Beverly Hills enclave made famous by the 1990s TV teen drama — 90210 — at $6.7 million. That’s up 13 percent in a year.

All told, 13 other L.A. zips made the top 100 list, plus eight from Orange County – including six for Newport Beach.

Among the other 22 L.A.-O.C. zip codes in the Top 100 were No. 9 Newport Beach 92662 at $4.7 million, up 14 percent in a year; No. 14 Newport Beach 92661 was $4.2 million, up 19 percent in a year; and No. 17 Santa Monica 90402 was $4 million, up 16 percent in a year.

Zip code No. 20, Los Angeles/Pacific Palisades 90272, was $4 million and flat for the year.

Among the downers were No. 25 Los Angeles/Bel Air/Beverly Glen 90077 at $3.8 million with a decline of 10 percent in a year, and No. 44 Manhattan Beach 90266 at $2.9 million, down 1 percent in a year.

In the San Fernando Valley, No. 59 Los Angeles/Encino 91436 was $2.6 million — up 22 percent in a year.

California had 59 of the nation’s 100 priciest zips. New York had 22. No other state had more than three. Texas had one and Florida had two.

— Dana Bartholomew