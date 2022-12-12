Lori Hyland has bought out Rick Hilton’s interest in Hilton & Hyland, The Real Deal has learned, putting an end to the uncertainty surrounding the luxury brokerage’s fate ever since Lori’s husband, Jeff Hyland, died in February.

Financial terms of the stake sale weren’t immediately clear, but sources confirmed that Rick Hilton will be leaving the firm, which he and Jeff Hyland founded in 1993.

Hilton & Hyland declined to comment. The Beverly Hills-based outfit grew into one of the country’s most recognized luxury brokerages, notching dozens of ultra high-end sales annually; in 2020, according to the firm, it registered a total sales volume of $3.5 billion, with an average price per transaction of nearly $6 million.

But since Hyland’s death from cancer this February, it has been in disarray, with several key agents leaving. Among the most prominent was rainmaker Drew Fenton, who left this summer to start his own shop, Carolwood, taking prominent agent Linda May with him and nearly three dozen others. Billy Jack Carter, the firm’s widely respected general manager, resigned in September.

Lori Hyland has worked in fine art her whole career.

At the beginning of 2022, Hilton & Hyland had about 150 agents. The firm currently works with 76 agents, including Malibu specialist Chad Rogers, Beverly Park specialist David Kramer, and Stuart Vetterick, who represented the buyer in the record $126 million auction sale of Beverly Hills megamansion The One.