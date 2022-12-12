Open Menu

Lori Hyland buys out Rick Hilton’s Hilton & Hyland stake

Brokerage co-founded by Lori's late husband has seen a flurry of departures

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 12, 2022 04:43 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Hilton & Hyland office at 257 N Canon Dr.

Lori Hyland has bought out Rick Hilton’s interest in Hilton & Hyland, The Real Deal has learned, putting an end to the uncertainty surrounding the luxury brokerage’s fate ever since Lori’s husband, Jeff Hyland, died in February.

Financial terms of the stake sale weren’t immediately clear, but sources confirmed that Rick Hilton will be leaving the firm, which he and Jeff Hyland founded in 1993.

Hilton & Hyland declined to comment. The Beverly Hills-based outfit grew into one of the country’s most recognized luxury brokerages, notching dozens of ultra high-end sales annually; in 2020, according to the firm, it registered a total sales volume of $3.5 billion, with an average price per transaction of nearly $6 million.

But since Hyland’s death from cancer this February, it has been in disarray, with several key agents leaving. Among the most prominent was rainmaker Drew Fenton, who left this summer to start his own shop, Carolwood, taking prominent agent Linda May with him and nearly three dozen others. Billy Jack Carter, the firm’s widely respected general manager, resigned in September.

Read more

Lori Hyland has worked in fine art her whole career.

Jeff Hyland, who died in February

At the beginning of 2022, Hilton & Hyland had about 150 agents. The firm currently works with 76 agents, including Malibu specialist Chad Rogers, Beverly Park specialist David Kramer, and Stuart Vetterick, who represented the buyer in the record $126 million auction sale of Beverly Hills megamansion The One.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Hilton HylandJeff Hylandluxury brokerageRick Hilton

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Richard Ehrlich (Richard Ehrlich, Getty)
Resi agent Richard Ehrlich, a WEA partner, joins Carolwood
Resi agent Richard Ehrlich, a WEA partner, joins Carolwood
broker-shakeup, the-agency, hilton-hyland, luxury-real-estate
Prominent agent Zach Goldsmith joins The Agency
Prominent agent Zach Goldsmith joins The Agency
Carolwood Executives (L-R) Drew Fenton, Ed Leyson, Nick Segal (Carolwood)
Drew Fenton officially debuts new brokerage Carolwood
Drew Fenton officially debuts new brokerage Carolwood
From left: Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow, Tamas Batyi, and Sarah Rogers (Coldwell, Compass, Douglas Elliman, Getty)
Movers: Sarah Rogers, Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow switch brokerage affiliations
Movers: Sarah Rogers, Jonathan Higgins, Nadia Conrow switch brokerage affiliations
Russell Westbrook with 565 N. Tigertail Rd
Russell Westbrook buys Petra Ecclestone’s mansion
Russell Westbrook buys Petra Ecclestone’s mansion
Nick Segal and Drew Fenton (Hilton & Hyland, Nick Segal)
Drew Fenton’s startup takes steps toward launch
Drew Fenton’s startup takes steps toward launch
Hilton & Hyland's David Kramer, Vista 4 LLC's Todd De Mann and 74 S. Beverly Park in Beverly Hills (Zillow, David Kramer Group)
Vacant lot in neighborhood of mansions lists for $24M
Vacant lot in neighborhood of mansions lists for $24M
Drew Fenton with 1005 N. Alpine Dr (Redfin, Hilton & Hyland)
Beverly Hills estate The Peak put on market at $65M
Beverly Hills estate The Peak put on market at $65M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.