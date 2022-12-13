Open Menu

Chicago firm plans self-storage on Ventura Boulevard

Project comes after South Carolina developer filed papers for another facility in Woodland Hills

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 13, 2022 10:00 AM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Banner Real Estate Group's Kent McCreedy and 20401 West Ventura Blvd (Google Maps. Getty, Banner Real Estate Group)
Banner Real Estate Group’s Kent McCreedy and 20401 West Ventura Blvd (Google Maps. Getty, Banner Real Estate Group)

In the middle of an expanding market for L.A.’s self storage industry, plans have emerged for two new facilities along the same stretch of Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley.

At 20401 West Ventura in Woodland Hills, Banner Real Estate group, a firm based in Greater Chicago, intends to build a three-story, 158,000-square-foot, climate-controlled self storage facility on what is currently a vacant parking lot.

The proposal was recently registered with the city of Los Angeles and comes more than two years after the property owner, Kamyar Marouni, had filed plans for a four-story, 149-key hotel on the site.

Marouni, the CEO of an audio products distributor, purchased the site through an LLC in 2015 for $6.2 million, according to property records. A partnership entity for the property subsequently took on several million dollars in loans. The businessman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, however, and it was unclear why the hotel plans got shelved.

Banner Real Estate Group, based in Chicago and Deerfield, Illinois, is a multifamily developer that has built over 2 million square feet of self-storage facilities, according to the firm’s website.

The facility at 20401 is slated to go up about a mile east of another planned self storage facility. In late November, a proposal was recorded for a 104,000-square-foot space at 21101 West Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills, on a 2.5-acre property that currently houses a Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

The developer of the project, South Carolina-based Johnson Development Associates, wants to subdivide the property in order to build a six-story storage warehouse with 7,000 square feet of office space.

Throughout 2022 — after the pandemic reshuffled many people’s living arrangements — self-storage has become a burgeoning asset class nationwide: One study earlier this year identified more than 6 million square feet of storage space in the works for Greater L.A., which ranked second among all U.S. metro markets.

The boom includes numerous development projects underway in the suburban San Fernando Valley, including one recently revealed plan by a New York investment firm to repurpose a Tarzana film school campus.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    San Fernando ValleySelf Storage

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    8747 Parthenia Place in North Hills (Google Maps, Getty)
    Parthenia Partners to build 55 apartments in North Hills
    Parthenia Partners to build 55 apartments in North Hills
    12507 San Fernando Road
    Developer plans 100-unit apartment complex near Metrolink in Sylmar
    Developer plans 100-unit apartment complex near Metrolink in Sylmar
    City of Burbank mayor Jess Talamantes and Pickwick Bowl (City of Burbank, Pickwick Bowl, Getty)
    Facing YIMBY suit, Burbank approves Pickwick Bowl project
    Facing YIMBY suit, Burbank approves Pickwick Bowl project
    The Van Nuys apartment building at 7115-31 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys (City of LA Planning, Getty)
    Another big apartment complex planned for Van Nuys
    Another big apartment complex planned for Van Nuys
    View of Sylmar Village at 12534 San Fernando Road (JZA)
    Sylmar project aims for 100% affordable market
    Sylmar project aims for 100% affordable market
    Bridge Industrial CEO Steve Poulous and 6950 N Tujunga (Bridge Industrial, Google Maps)
    Bridge Industrial plans big warehouse in NoHo
    Bridge Industrial plans big warehouse in NoHo
    A photo illustration of 14519 West Sylvan Street in Van Nuys (Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Jonathan Azal plans more apartments in Van Nuys
    Jonathan Azal plans more apartments in Van Nuys
    Chris Pearson with 22111 Erwin Street (MTV, Google Maps)
    Were landlords negligent in death of reality TV star?
    Were landlords negligent in death of reality TV star?
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.