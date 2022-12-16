Open Menu

CapRock nails down $50M loan to build Pomona warehouse

Distribution facility will add 270K sf to inventory in tight market

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 16, 2022 10:15 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CapRock Partners' Patrick Daniels and 4200 W. Valley Blvd., Pomona (Getty, CapRock Partners, Google Maps)
CapRock Partners’ Patrick Daniels and 4200 W. Valley Blvd., Pomona (Getty, CapRock Partners, Google Maps)

CapRock Partners has snagged a $50 million loan to build a 270,000-square-foot warehouse in Pomona.

The Newport Beach-based industrial developer secured the financing to build the warehouse at 4200 West Valley Boulevard, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported. The lender of the money, and terms of the loan, were not disclosed.

The distribution warehouse will be set on 12.5 acres two miles from the 60 Freeway and 57 Freeway interchange.

Plans call for a warehouse with 40-foot clear heights, 28 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, 129 car spaces and 46 trailer stalls. It’s not clear when construction will be completed.

The non-recourse construction loan was arranged by Greg Brown, Peter Thompson and Sam Godfrey of Jones Lang LaSalle.

Demand is up for distribution warehouses across Southern California.

The industrial vacancy rate for the Los Angeles region was 0.8 in the third quarter, with year-to-date rental growth reaching 23.6 percent, according to a Los Angeles Industrial Insight report by JLL.

The CapRock warehouse development is among the few new last-mile development projects in Los Angeles County, according to the Business Journal.

CapRock Partners has $2.6 billion in assets under management and 30 million square feet of land acquired, developed and entitled for warehouse development, according to its website.

Among its many industrial projects, the company has a 183-acre, eight-building speculative industrial project under construction in Phoenix.

Closer to home, the firm broke ground in April on an industrial master plan that includes 2 million square feet of warehouse space in 24 industrial buildings on 112 acres in Norco, an equestrian-based city in the Inland Empire.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CapRock PartnersCommercial Real EstatefinancingIndustrial MarketPomonawarehouse

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Arman Gabaee (Daily Breeze)
    Developer Arman Gabaee gets 4 years in prison for ‘systemic corruption’
    Developer Arman Gabaee gets 4 years in prison for ‘systemic corruption’
    99 Cents Only Stores' Barry Feld with Flight at Tustin Legacy (Santa Clara University, RIOS)
    99 Cents Only Stores to relocate HQ to Tustin
    99 Cents Only Stores to relocate HQ to Tustin
    Shivom's Chandru "Kevin" Wadhwani along with a rendering of 124 East Olympic Blvd (Getty, Sustainability Summit, KFA Architecture)
    Shivom to redevelop DTLA offices into boutique hotel
    Shivom to redevelop DTLA offices into boutique hotel
    Moreno Valley Mayor Pro Tem Ed Delgado and an aerial of the site (Google Maps, City of Moreno Valley)
    LDC Industrial to build 164K sf warehouse in Moreno Valley
    LDC Industrial to build 164K sf warehouse in Moreno Valley
    Edgewood Realty Partners' Pete Kutzer with 491-577 Arroyo Parkway
    Edgewood Realty to combine medical and senior living complex in Pasadena
    Edgewood Realty to combine medical and senior living complex in Pasadena
    Westminster Mayor Mayor Tri Ta with Westminster Mall (Tri Ta for Assembly, Google Maps, Getty)
    Westminster poised to redevelop 100-acre mall
    Westminster poised to redevelop 100-acre mall
    Gaw Capital's Goodwin, Kenneth and Christina Gaw with rendering of 3200 North Figueroa Street (Gaw Capital, DFH Architects)
    Gaw Capital to build apartments and storage complex in Cypress Park
    Gaw Capital to build apartments and storage complex in Cypress Park
    Fairplex's Walter Marquez and Fairplex at 1101 West McKinley Avenue (Fairplex)
    Neighbors mull redevelopment of 500-acre Fairplex in Pomona
    Neighbors mull redevelopment of 500-acre Fairplex in Pomona
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.