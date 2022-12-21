Open Menu

Video game pioneer sells beachfront Malibu estate for $91M

Transaction ranks as one of L.A. County’s priciest home sales in 2022

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 21, 2022 02:00 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
28060 Sea Lane Drive in Malibu (Redfin, Twitter/@JonTt)
28060 Sea Lane Drive in Malibu (Redfin, Twitter/@JonTt)

A sprawling Malibu estate at 28060 Sea Lane Drive sold Dec. 21 for $91 million, said Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency, who served as a listing agent.

The deal is among the priciest Los Angeles County home transactions for 2022.

The mansion’s initial asking price was $125 million, which placed it among the region’s most expensive listings. The price was reduced in July to $110 million.

The seller, pioneering video game developer Jon Burton, bought the estate in 2012 for $36.5 million. The identity of the buyer was not revealed.

Buyer-side agents were Paul Lester and Aileen Comora of The Agency. Rappaport and Lisa Laughlin of Sotheby’s International Realty served as the listing agents.

The main house at 28060 Sea Lane Drives stretches out to more than 11,000 square feet. The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom Mediterranean-style main house features a movie theater. The listing also offers a guest house that may stretch to more than 5,000 square feet. Including both houses, the price per square foot for the estate comes to about $5,688.

The grounds of the estate are located on more than 6 acres in Malibu, which includes a private road and 339 feet of beachfront. The grounds also include a nine-hole golf course, a tennis court and an infinity pool.

The estate is located in a gated community, and is located a one-minute drive from a $44.5 million home that venture capitalist Marc Andreessen acquired in March. 28060 Sea Lane Drive also is located a minute’s drive away from 27628 Pacific Coast Highway, which media mogul Byron Allen acquired for $110 million in November.

The Wall Street Journal also published a story on the sale for 28060 Sea Lane Dr. in the morning of Dec. 21.

The Real Deal will publish a ranking of the priciest residential deals this year in Los Angeles County to close out 2022.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Kurt RappaportMalibuPriciest ListingsThe Agency

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1332 Laurel Way in Beverley Hills (The Laurel Way, Getty)
    Beverly Hills Post Office mansion sells at discount
    Beverly Hills Post Office mansion sells at discount
    Sonny Astani and 28920 Cliffside Drive in Malibu (USC Lusk Ctr for Real Estate, Zillow)
    Developer Sonny Astani puts $32.5M mansion on the market
    Developer Sonny Astani puts $32.5M mansion on the market
    From left: Kamal Shaik, Lissa Ress, Cooper Mount, Max Shapiro, Drew Meyers, and Benjamin Kahle (Getty, Compass, The Society Group, Carolwood, LinkedIn)
    Movers: WEA names partners, Carolwood recruits agents
    Movers: WEA names partners, Carolwood recruits agents
    Vape billionaire Riaz Valani and 33608 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu (The Org, Zillow, Getty)
    Vape billionaire Riaz Valani buys $31M Malibu estate
    Vape billionaire Riaz Valani buys $31M Malibu estate
    WEA's Kurt Rappaport and Stephen Shapiro with rendering of 460 North Canon Drive (Westside Estate Agency)
    Kurt Rappaport moves his shop to new HQ in Beverly Hills
    Kurt Rappaport moves his shop to new HQ in Beverly Hills
    Rex CEO Jack Ryan and 32300 Pacific Coast Highway (Compass)
    Rex founder hikes price of clifftop Malibu estate to $72M
    Rex founder hikes price of clifftop Malibu estate to $72M
    broker-shakeup, the-agency, hilton-hyland, luxury-real-estate
    Prominent agent Zach Goldsmith joins The Agency
    Prominent agent Zach Goldsmith joins The Agency
    From left: Lea Porter, Robert Taylor, and Barbara Stanwyck with 423 N Faring
    Holmby Hills house built by Golden Age star Barbara Stanwyck lists for $50M
    Holmby Hills house built by Golden Age star Barbara Stanwyck lists for $50M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.