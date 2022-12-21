A sprawling Malibu estate at 28060 Sea Lane Drive sold Dec. 21 for $91 million, said Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency, who served as a listing agent.

The deal is among the priciest Los Angeles County home transactions for 2022.

The mansion’s initial asking price was $125 million, which placed it among the region’s most expensive listings. The price was reduced in July to $110 million.

The seller, pioneering video game developer Jon Burton, bought the estate in 2012 for $36.5 million. The identity of the buyer was not revealed.

Buyer-side agents were Paul Lester and Aileen Comora of The Agency. Rappaport and Lisa Laughlin of Sotheby’s International Realty served as the listing agents.

The main house at 28060 Sea Lane Drives stretches out to more than 11,000 square feet. The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom Mediterranean-style main house features a movie theater. The listing also offers a guest house that may stretch to more than 5,000 square feet. Including both houses, the price per square foot for the estate comes to about $5,688.

The grounds of the estate are located on more than 6 acres in Malibu, which includes a private road and 339 feet of beachfront. The grounds also include a nine-hole golf course, a tennis court and an infinity pool.

The estate is located in a gated community, and is located a one-minute drive from a $44.5 million home that venture capitalist Marc Andreessen acquired in March. 28060 Sea Lane Drive also is located a minute’s drive away from 27628 Pacific Coast Highway, which media mogul Byron Allen acquired for $110 million in November.

The Wall Street Journal also published a story on the sale for 28060 Sea Lane Dr. in the morning of Dec. 21.

The Real Deal will publish a ranking of the priciest residential deals this year in Los Angeles County to close out 2022.