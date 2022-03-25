Open Menu

VC legend Andreesson buys second Malibu beach home

Deal with Richard Weintraub follows record $177M buy in November

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 25, 2022 01:23 PM
TRD Staff
Marc Andreesson and 27234 – 27242 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu (Wikipedia, Compass)

It wasn’t enough for Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreeson to pay $177 million for a surfside home in Malibu.

Five months after the record California purchase, he and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, bought a nearly 7,200 square-foot home a short jog down the beach for $44.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Initially listed for $55 million, the four-bedroom, six-bath house at 27234 – 27242 Pacific Coast Highway was sold by investor and developer Richard Weintraub, according to public records. Weintraub bought the third-of-an-acre property for $15 million in 2018 – the same year he sold a Malibu compound once rented by celebrity power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z for $50 million.

The two-parcel home on Escondido Beach, east of Point Dume, has high ceilings, walls of glass and ocean views from almost every room, according to the listing with Chris Cortazzo of Compass.

There is an entry courtyard with a koi pond, a media room, two kitchens, two living rooms, a basement wine cellar and an open floor plan with sweeping views of the Pacific.

Designed by architect Chad Oppenheim in 1991, the property features high-end touches from Venetian plaster to rift-sawn white oak, vanishing pocket doors and Wolf and Miele appliances.

An oceanfront bar, ocean-facing pool and a wrap-around deck beside a century-old olive grove complete the picture. Guest parking can accommodate 14 cars.

The beach house is just down the street from the $177-million estate the Andreeson’s bought in October from fashion executive Serge Azria. The seven-acre spread includes two guest houses, a cinema, a swimming pool and a spa.

The deal surpassed the previous highest-sale record set in 2020 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who paid $165 million for a Beverly Hills estate owned by music mogul David Geffin. The previous California record was set in 2019, when Lachlan Murdoch, co-chairman of News Corp, paid $150 million for a mansion in Bel-

Andreessen co-founded venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz in the Silicon Valley municipality of Menlo Park in 2009. Arrillaga-Andreessen is a faculty member at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

[Wall Street Journal] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
