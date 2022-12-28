Open Menu

Forget reality TV: Scripted shows with real estate agents at center stage

After decades of series about cops and doctors, producers discover residential drama

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 28, 2022 09:33 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Neil Patrick Harris (Netflix)
Neil Patrick Harris (Netflix)

Cop shows and dramas about lawyers and doctors are a dime a dozen on television, but scripted shows about real estate agents, not so much.

For years, real estate characters have been relegated to bit roles in scripted shows, while reality TV has proliferated with series about brokers, house flippers and developers.

But in recent seasons, Netflix has streamed critically acclaimed, high-profile shows where real estate characters get to play the hero, and yes, create a lot of drama. The omnibus of scripted shows on real estate is still small, but it’s a start for those who want to see real estate portrayed outside of reality TV.

Here’s a list of scripted shows from Netflix and other outlets where residential real estate agents take center stage, sometimes heroically, other times comically.

“Dead to Me”

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini (Netflix)
(Netflix)

This Netflix show starred Christina Applegate as a Laguna Beach real estate agent looking for her husband’s killer in between house showings. She’s befriended by Judy, an optimistic, flighty artist, who carries a grim secret. Hijinks and mordant humor ensue along the backdrop of gorgeous Laguna Beach homes. The third and final season ended in November.

“Uncoupled”

Neil Patrick Harris (Netflix)
(Netflix)

Neil Patrick Harris leads a life typically only seen in high-flying reality real estate shows in this Netflix series, which was developed by “Sex & The City” creator Darren Star and “Modern Family” producer Jeffrey Richman. Harris traipses through choice Manhattan listings, dines at sumptuous restaurants and parties at fabulous nightclubs. But his dolce vita sours when he is dumped by his long-time partner. He tries dating again. It’s a high-wire act looking for love while wooing high-maintenance clients and outmaneuvering backstabbing rivals. The first season dropped summer 2022.

“The Watcher”

The Watcher cast (Netflix)
(Netflix)

A spooky side of real estate is explored in this 2022 Netflix show where a Manhattan family moves into a mysterious New Jersey mansion. A local real estate agent played by Jennifer Coolidge is a suspect when the family starts getting menacing notes from someone who obsessively knows all the details of the family’s historic home, down to its early 20th century dumbwaiter. The show was based on a factual story reported in New York magazine. The family who received the threatening notes purchased “The Watcher” Colonial home for $1.3 million in 2014. After they fled, they rented the home out, according to a New York Times story. It seems the home’s disclosure notes scared no one.

“The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy and Murray Bartlett (Photograph by Mario Perez/HBO)
Jake Lacy and Murray Bartlett (Photograph by Mario Perez/HBO)

The 2021 season of this mordant HBO ensemble comedy featured Jack Lacy playing an overbearing and greedy real estate agent. One of his choice moments: Throwing a tantrum after being given the keys to the fictional White Lotus hotel’s second-best suite.

“Santa Clarita Diet”

Tim Olyphant and Drew Barrymore (Netflix)
(Netflix)

This 2017 Netflix series focused on married real estate agents played by Drew Barrymore and Tim Olyphant. A sedate life of selling tract homes in the L.A County suburban town of Santa Clarita is turned upside down when Barrymore becomes a zombie. The series’ three-season run ended in 2019.

“Modern Family”

Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy in Modern Family (ABC)
Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy in Modern Family (ABC)

If there were barriers that needed to be broken for real estate characters, ABC’s “Modern Family” sitcom smashed through plenty during its 11-season run from 2009 to 2020. Perhaps one of the first series with a leading real estate character actor, the show’s Ty Burrell showed houses, tried to convince his family that he had what it takes to be the “cool” dad, and indulged in some geek hobbies such as perfecting magic tricks.

Honorable mentions

“American Horror Story: Murder House” featured a reoccuring real estate character played by Christine Estabrook who sold a haunted house, and later turned up as a ghost. Real estate characters also turned up on animated series such as American Dad!” Francine Smith, wife of lead character Stan Smith, tries the world of high-end real estate in the episode Langley Dollar Listings. Her new gig comically doesn’t pan out. It aired in January 2022.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    2022 in ReviewHollywoodMillion Dollar Listing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from left: 750 North Nash Street and Welcome Group's Kevin Patel, the Bicycle Hotel and Casino and Related's Jeff Blau with the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood (Hyatt, The Bike, LinkedIn, Getty, Godfrey Hotel Hollywood)
    Hotel sales in SoCal rebound this year as tourism surges
    Hotel sales in SoCal rebound this year as tourism surges
    Relevant Group’s Grant King and Andrew Shayne with the Thompson Hotel at 1541 Wilcox Avenue (Relevant Group, Google Maps, Getty)
    Foreclosure delayed on Relevant Group’s Tommie, Thompson hotels
    Foreclosure delayed on Relevant Group’s Tommie, Thompson hotels
    2901 Fruitland Ave, 14001-14007 & 14014-14051 Rosecrans Avenue and 920 E Pacific Coast Highway (Loopnet, Getty)
    Top industrial deals prove sector’s resilience in 2022
    Top industrial deals prove sector’s resilience in 2022
    Clockwise from left: Erewhon Studio City, The One, Nile Niami,  Chris Pearson, Erewhon CEO Tony Antoci and Midwood CEO John Usdan (Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)
    SoCal’s wildest real estate lawsuits of 2022
    SoCal’s wildest real estate lawsuits of 2022
    Onni Group President Rossano De Cotiis with renderings of 200 N. Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach and 6091 W. Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood (IBI Group, Kilograph)
    Onni Group to replace apartments with hotel suites in Long Beach and Hollywood
    Onni Group to replace apartments with hotel suites in Long Beach and Hollywood
    7800 W Sunset BLvd. in LA (Google Maps, Getty)
    Developer behind coastal land deals eyes Hollywood project
    Developer behind coastal land deals eyes Hollywood project
    Relevant Group’s Grant King and Andrew Shayne with the Thompson Hotel at 1541 Wilcox Avenue (Relevant Group’s, Google Maps, Getty)
    Relevant’s Hollywood hotels head to foreclosure auction
    Relevant’s Hollywood hotels head to foreclosure auction
    NELA Group's Marissa Solis with 6445 W Sunset Boulevard
    NELA Homes moves ahead on 175-room hotel in Hollywood
    NELA Homes moves ahead on 175-room hotel in Hollywood
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.