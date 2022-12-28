The Weingart Center aims to build 335 affordable apartments in Downtown Los Angeles.

The nonprofit affordable housing developer and homeless shelter filed plans to build three seven-story buildings on state-owned land at 1405 South Broadway, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. Two vacant commercial buildings would be demolished.

The state asked for requests for proposals for its 1.5-acre property at Broadway and 15th Street last year. The development rights were awarded to Weingart Center, based in Downtown.

While Los Angeles Parks officials had targeted the land for a park, that changed in 2019 when Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order to seek developers for the state’s unused property.

Plans call for 335 apartments, parking for 244 cars and more than 24,000 square feet of open space, according to Urbanize. A Weingart link calls for 303 apartments, according to its website.

The project, dubbed Alveare, would include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units for permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless residents and general affordable housing for both seniors and families.

The buildings would be sheathed in blue, with outdoor balconies and vertical windows, based on a rendering.

Weingart Center has already ramped up affordable housing in Downtown.

The nonprofit is building a 19-story, 298-unit highrise at 6th and San Pedro streets, which will be the largest permanent supportive housing development in Los Angeles, with plans for a similar-sized project nearby.

Also, Weingart is building 50 units of supportive housing on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles, and has proposed a 52-unit affordable housing project at 71st Street and Broadway in South Los Angeles.

— Dana Bartholomew