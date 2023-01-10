Open Menu

LA rents dip in December, still higher than pre-pandemic

“Declines are negating some rent growth from earlier,” says researcher

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 10, 2023 11:34 AM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
ApartmentList's Rob Warnock (ApartmentList, Getty)
ApartmentList’s Rob Warnock (ApartmentList, Getty)

The cost to rent a Los Angeles apartment dipped 1 percent in December, but that does not mean it’s becoming a cheaper city to live in, according to a research report from Apartment List, a San Francisco-headquartered rental listing site.

The median rent in Los Angeles, for apartments of all bedroom sizes, was $1,873 in December. In the previous month, Los Angeles’ median rent was $1,891.

The reason for the price dip is similar to the slowdown in the market for single-family houses, said Rob Warnock, senior research associate for Apartment List. People move around less during the holiday season. Also, people move around less in markets such as the current one where consumer confidence is low and interest rates are higher.

Los Angeles rents are still more expensive than they were before the pandemic. Apartment List found that the current median Los Angeles rent is 7 percent higher than in March 2020, when the pandemic started, Warnock said. Median L.A. rent was $1,752 in March 2020.

“There’s a lot of talk of how slow the market is. Rent declines are negating some rent growth from earlier in the year,” Warnock said. “But compared to pre-pandemic, most markets are more expensive. We’re not negating price gains.”

If rents are higher, it doesn’t mean landlords and property owners have an easier time, said Dan Yukelson, executive director of landlord trade group Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles.

“Owners are trying to cover debts from the losses that they have suffered through the past years,” he said. Yukelson also noted that property owners’ cost of doing business has increased, which has made their business tougher.

Zumper, another apartment listing site, has research which found a slight uptick of 0.8 percent in Los Angeles rents when comparing December to November. Crystal Chen, a Zumper representative, said that her group has a different research methodology than Apartment List.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    housing marketLos AngelesMultifamilyresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Cypress Equity Investments' Michael Sorochinsky and 2225 Sunset Boulevard (Cypress Equity Investments, Ottinger Architects)
    Cypress Equity to build 176 apartments in Echo Park
    Cypress Equity to build 176 apartments in Echo Park
    From left: Stephen Kotler and Zane Widdes ( Zane Widdes, Stephen Kotler)
    New house listings plunge in L.A. County during December
    New house listings plunge in L.A. County during December
    (Getty)
    Study: California has most tenants per apartment unit
    Study: California has most tenants per apartment unit
    350 W. 1st Street in Los Angeles with Former L.A. Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan and Former L.A. Councilman Hose Huizar (Getty, Google Maps)
    Jose Huizar loses bid for solo trial
    Jose Huizar loses bid for solo trial
    Markwood Enterprises' David Wright with 400 East Adams Boulevard (Getty, Aero Collective, Markwood Enterprises)
    Markwood to build 84 workforce apartments in South LA
    Markwood to build 84 workforce apartments in South LA
    (Getty)
    SoCal home prices fall for sixth straight month
    SoCal home prices fall for sixth straight month
    2.4 million homeowners in California, or 33 percent of all property owners, own their properties free and clear (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    A third of California homeowners pay no mortgage
    A third of California homeowners pay no mortgage
    Alder Holdings' Adam Schanz with rendering of 600 North Gramercy Place (Adam Schanz, JM Architect, Getty)
    Alder Holdings aims for 23 apartments in Larchmont
    Alder Holdings aims for 23 apartments in Larchmont
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.