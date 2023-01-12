Open Menu

Exodus out of California has slowed, per moving van data

Outbound traffic fell 4% last year, but was still 55.7% of all trips

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 12, 2023 08:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Population, California, outmigration, moving vans
(Getty)

The exodus out of California to other states has tapped the brakes.

The number of outbound moving vans fell nearly 4 percent last year from 2021, but was still 55.7 percent of all trips, according to a study by the Orange County Register.

The Register crunched annual migration reports from the Allied, Atlas and United van lines, and compared them to interstate relocation data by the Census Bureau.

The result: Outmigration from California – more residents departing than arriving – has shrunk, but still fills Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 101 and other outbound freeways with moving vans heading out of state.

Among moving vans belonging to the three companies last year, 55.7 percent were leaving for other states, according to the study. That’s down from 59.5 percent in 2021 and 58.5 percent in 2020.

At the same time, 44.3 percent of California van moves last year were inbound compared to 40.5 percent in 2021 and 41.5 percent in 2020.

“That translates to a van migration ‘gap’ between California departures and arrivals of 11.3 percentage points in favor of exits last year,” Register real estate columnist Jonathan Lansner wrote, noting that was down from a 17-point gap in 2021 and a 19-point difference in 2020.

Even with the slowdown, the state exodus last year was still high when viewed from the perspective of the last two decades. While pandemic exits since 2020 spiked to 55.7 percent or higher, the average from 2004 to 2019 was 51.7 percent.

The state’s population has traditionally grown despite the domestic movement drag, Lansner wrote. The state has far more births than deaths. But as the state population ages, that gap has narrowed and immigration from other nations has slowed.

The pattern of van moves – typically a sign of movement among the wealthy – align with outmigration trends.

In the year ended in July 2022, the Census Bureau counted 343,230 more Californians exiting the state than new arrivals. Like the van moves, that was a 25-percent improvement over 2021’s 458,951 outmigration. However, it was 42 percent higher than locked-down 2020’s 242,313.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Californiamoving vansoutmigrationPopulation

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Getty)
    Study: California has most tenants per apartment unit
    Study: California has most tenants per apartment unit
    2.4 million homeowners in California, or 33 percent of all property owners, own their properties free and clear (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    A third of California homeowners pay no mortgage
    A third of California homeowners pay no mortgage
    (Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    California hovers near bottom on home ownership
    California hovers near bottom on home ownership
    (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Homeowner identity theft scam bilked lenders for $3.4M
    Homeowner identity theft scam bilked lenders for $3.4M
    Santa Monica Councilmember Phil Brock (Linkedin, Getty)
    Builder’s remedy could allow thousands of new homes in California
    Builder’s remedy could allow thousands of new homes in California
    Assemblyman Christopher M. Ward (ASMDC, Getty)
    State bill aims to lower renters’ application fees
    State bill aims to lower renters’ application fees
    State Sen. Scott Wiener (Getty, iStock)
    State bill would fast-track affordable housing at houses of worship
    State bill would fast-track affordable housing at houses of worship
    UCLA's Jerry Nickelsburg (UCLA Anderson School of Management, iStock)
    Uptick in homebuilding won’t bring enough supply to trim prices: UCLA Anderson survey
    Uptick in homebuilding won’t bring enough supply to trim prices: UCLA Anderson survey
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.