Open Menu

Long Beach declares state of emergency on homelessness

Mayor Rex Richardson calls crisis of the unsheltered “our very top priority”

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 12, 2023 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson
Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson (Getty, Rex Richardson)

First came Los Angeles. Then Los Angeles County. And now Long Beach has declared a state of emergency on homelessness.

The Long Beach City Council unanimously approved an emergency declaration on homelessness, joining L.A. and the county in their latest attempt to thwart the crisis, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.

The declaration will allow Long Beach to request assistance from the county, state and the federal government and authorize the city manager’s office to take measures to get people off the street.

“This declaration of emergency allows us to move faster (and) allows us to establish the priorities,” Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said before the vote. “If everything’s a priority, then nothing is — and this allows us to say very clearly, right at the beginning of this year, that homelessness is our very top priority.”

Newly elected L.A. Mayor Karen Bass declared a homeless emergency last month, calling it a priority after assuming office.

The following week, the county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to join the state of emergency on homelessness declared by Bass.

Now Long Beach – with 3,300 homeless residents, a 77-percent jump since 2017 — has joined the fray.

Its emergency proclamation permits the city manager’s office to reassign city staff to homeless services initiatives, and fasttrack hiring to fill 27 vacant jobs in the city’s Homeless Services Bureau for outreach to residents.

City staff and the city manager’s office will get increased purchasing powers to expedite development contracts for homeless shelters and interim housing units.

The emergency declaration permits Long Beach to ask Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers to declare a statewide emergency to combat homelessness.

Also, Long Beach will implement an Incident Command System under the emergency declaration to allow greater coordination among various city departments.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    homelessnessLong Beachstate of emergency

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Rexford’s Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel along with 14400 South Figueroa Street (Getty, Rexford Industrial Realty, LoopNet)
    Rexford spends $336M on industrial in Q4 despite rate hikes
    Rexford spends $336M on industrial in Q4 despite rate hikes
    Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Homeless
    LA Mayor Karen Bass launches outreach to house the homeless
    LA Mayor Karen Bass launches outreach to house the homeless
    Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn
    LA County pledges support for city’s homelessness emergency
    LA County pledges support for city’s homelessness emergency
    Integral Communities’ Eugene Rosenfeld with 12 Baker Street (Rosenfeld Family, City of Long Beach)
    Integral Communities gets final OK for 226 homes along LA River in Long Beach
    Integral Communities gets final OK for 226 homes along LA River in Long Beach
    Karen Bass, homelessness, shelters, affordable housing, fast tracking
    LA mayor fast-tracks homeless shelters and 100% affordable housing
    LA mayor fast-tracks homeless shelters and 100% affordable housing
    Karen Bass with 200 N Spring St
    Bass asks Garcetti staff to stay until spring
    Bass asks Garcetti staff to stay until spring
    Karen Bass (Getty)
    Bass to declare a state of emergency on LA homelessness
    Bass to declare a state of emergency on LA homelessness
    Integral Communities' Eugene Rosenfeld with 12 Baker Street (Eugene Rosenfeld, Long Beach City Council, Getty)
    Integral Communities to build 226 homes by LA River in Long Beach
    Integral Communities to build 226 homes by LA River in Long Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.