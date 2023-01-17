Open Menu

Pasadena’s Deasy Penner Podley/DPP splits with Side

Firm known for architectural and historic listings takes brokerage services in-house

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 17, 2023 02:28 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Side's Guy Gal and DPP's Mike Deasy and George Penner (Getty, DPP, Side)
From left: Side’s Guy Gal and DPP’s Mike Deasy and George Penner (Getty, DPP, Side)

After an 18-month union with Side, luxury boutique firm Deasy Penner Podley/DPP has cut ties with the San Francisco-based white-label brokerage.

DPP will return to handling brokerage services in-house. Last week, DPP changed its broker of record to Home As Art, the original name of DPP, on its California Department of Real Estate profile.

”Deasy Penner Podley decided to return to its roots,” CEO George Penner wrote in an email.

Guy Gal, Side’s CEO, said that the two companies were growing in different directions and that the split was amicable.

DPP’s affiliation with Side made a big splash when it was announced in September 2021. At the time, DPP was Side’s biggest client by headcount. Penner said that DPP currently works with 250 agents and did $1.3 billion in sales volume in 2022. DPP specializes in selling architecturally notable and historic homes.

In a 2021 story by The Real Deal announcing the partnership, Penner said that Side’s technology took care of the firm’s back office operations while allowing DPP to keep its identity and independence.

Penner has other business interests, specifically in proptech. In 2023, Penner and Mike Deasy, DPP’s chairman, plan to re-introduce real estate negotiation software plumBid to the market. Penner and Deasy serve as co-owners along with other individuals of plumBid, which is a separate business from DPP, Penner said. DPP agents will use plumBid software.

Since Side announced its partnership with DPP, it had announced partnerships with other big real estate groups such as the Alexander brothers new firm Official. In 2021, the Alexander brothers reported that it closed $1.8 billion in sales. They have offices in Manhattan and Miami. It has been widely reported that their group, Official, will open a Los Angeles office.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broker shakeupbrokeragesPasadenaresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Getty)
    Study: IE has the state’s wildest home-price swings
    Study: IE has the state’s wildest home-price swings
    Daylight Community Development's Greg Comanor, Decro Corp's Ted M. Handel and 1043 South Harvard Boulevard (Studio One Eleven, Linkedin, Decro Corp, Getty)
    Daylight and Decro to open modular apartments in Harvard Heights
    Daylight and Decro to open modular apartments in Harvard Heights
    Stefanie Pollack and Dennis Chernov
    Top agent Chernov accused of squeezing partner out of deal
    Top agent Chernov accused of squeezing partner out of deal
    Ben Shaoul with rendering of 5035 West Coliseum Street (Getty, AO)
    Thrive Living to put Costco topped by 800 apartments in Baldwin Hills
    Thrive Living to put Costco topped by 800 apartments in Baldwin Hills
    Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken and the Covered Wagon Motel at 823 South Beach Boulevard in Anaheim (Anaheim.net, Loopnet)
    Anaheim demolishes crime-ridden motel for housing
    Anaheim demolishes crime-ridden motel for housing
    A photo illustration of 9402 South Broadway (Getty, Morphosis)
    Archeon Group to join 180 apartments and grocery store in South LA
    Archeon Group to join 180 apartments and grocery store in South LA
    ApartmentList's Rob Warnock (ApartmentList, Getty)
    LA rents dip in December, still higher than pre-pandemic
    LA rents dip in December, still higher than pre-pandemic
    Cypress Equity Investments' Michael Sorochinsky and 2225 Sunset Boulevard (Cypress Equity Investments, Ottinger Architects)
    Cypress Equity to build 176 apartments in Echo Park
    Cypress Equity to build 176 apartments in Echo Park
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.