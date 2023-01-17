Open Menu

Rexford Industrial picks up Fox Racing HQ site in Irvine for $40M

REIT plans to redevelop property when lease expires in 2027

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 17, 2023 02:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rexford’s Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel, 16752 Armstrong Avenue (Getty, Rexford Industrial, Clive Wilkinson Architects)
Rexford’s Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel, 16752 Armstrong Avenue (Getty, Rexford Industrial, Clive Wilkinson Architects)

Rexford Industrial Realty has bought the 81,600-square-foot headquarters for Fox Racing in Irvine for $40 million.

The Sawtelle-based real estate investment trust acquired the office and warehouse building at 16752 Armstrong Avenue, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The price came out to $140 per foot.

The seller was Griffin Realty Trust, based in El Segundo, which paid $27.3 million for the property in 2013.

Fox, a retailer of motocross and mountain bike gear, has occupied the 6.4-acre site since it was developed in 2012. The office campus, revamped a year ago at a cost of $1.5 million, has a motorcycle and bicycle pump track, as well as a Fox history museum and store.

The apparel company was bought by Minnesota-based Vista Outdoor in August for $540 million. It employs 420 people, including an estimated 110 workers in Irvine.

Its Irvine lease expires at the end of 2027, property records indicate, with two five-year extension options.

Brokers Paul Jones, Kevin Shannon, Bret Hardy, Ken White and Brandon White of Newmark represented the seller.

When Fox’s lease ends, Rexford aims to redevelop the site into a Class-A logistics warehouse, similar to other conversion projects in the Orange County region. The industrial property formerly hosted a warehouse.

“I remember when we were tearing Irvine’s industrial buildings down to build offices,” Jones told the Business Journal. “Now it has flipped.”

Rexford and other developers looking to boost Irvine’s industrial inventory may face another hurdle soon in securing approvals because of a new city requirement for a conditional use permit for all logistics facilities or warehouses that are 100,000 square feet or larger.

The change is the result of the city’s concern over land use, as demand has prompted new industrial developments to pop up in or near residential neighborhoods. The measure was approved by the city’s Planning Commission late last year.

Development projects approved prior to the ordinance passing are grandfathered, while new proposals may be subject to the new requirements.

“The city will have full discretion over what developers can build, which adds a much more complex layer of risk for an already risky business,” Steve Wagner of JLL told the newspaper. “If implemented, speculative industrial development in Irvine may come to a screeching halt.”

Irvine’s industrial vacancy rate was 1.3 percent during the third quarter of last year, according to Voit Real Estate Services. That’s up from less than 1 percent during the same period in 2021.

Rexford spent $2 billion on warehouses, logistics and manufacturing properties in the first nine months of last year, including $338.9 million on seven properties from July through the first week of September.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateFox RacingGriffin Realty TrustirvineRexford Industrial Realty

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    ELK's Evan Kasper with 1410 North Highland Avenue (ELK Development, Google Maps, Getty)
    ELK Development owes $6M to contractor for Hollywood apartment project, lawsuit alleges
    ELK Development owes $6M to contractor for Hollywood apartment project, lawsuit alleges
    Artist Guild Hotels' Daniel Hyde and 34862 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Artist Guild Hotels restores motor court motel in Dana Point
    Artist Guild Hotels restores motor court motel in Dana Point
    Montana Avenue Capital Partners Jeremy Rogers with 2777 North Ontario Street (Montana Avenue Capital Partners, Google Maps, Getty)
    Montana Avenue Capital pays $37M for Burbank entertainment complex
    Montana Avenue Capital pays $37M for Burbank entertainment complex
    Swickard Auto Group's Jeff Swickard with 1201 Kettering Drive
    Swickard Auto buys Inland Empire Toyota dealer for $40M
    Swickard Auto buys Inland Empire Toyota dealer for $40M
    MGR Real Estate's Michael G. Rademaker with 855 East Guasti Road
    MGR Real Estate buys office building in Ontario for $39M
    MGR Real Estate buys office building in Ontario for $39M
    19 Hughes Avenue, Irvine (Google Maps)
    EBS Realty, Penwood snag Irvine industrial campus for $24M
    EBS Realty, Penwood snag Irvine industrial campus for $24M
    Buchanan Street Partners' Timothy Ballard with 24422 Avenida de la Carlota (Loopnet, Getty, Buchanan Street Partners)
    Buchanan Street pays $28M for Laguna Niguel office building
    Buchanan Street pays $28M for Laguna Niguel office building
    Charles and Willa Bruce with Bruce’s Beach (California African American Museum, Getty)
    Family to sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
    Family to sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.