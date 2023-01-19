The Alexander brothers are coming to Los Angeles, and they’ve tapped a top local Compass broker to kick things off.

Tyrone McKillen will be bringing his team to Official, the Side-backed residential brokerage Tal and Oren Alexander launched over the summer, The Real Deal has learned. He’s taking over $500 million in listings with him, in addition to Plus Real Estate Group, his team of eight.

McKillen banked several big-ticket transactions for Compass. In 2021, he helped broker the sale of the Owlwood Estate for $88 million. Last year, he closed off-market deals in Bel Air and Malibu for $58.5 million and $57 million.

McKillen is also a developer, serving as a principal at Plus Development, which has spec home projects across L.A. While that company is not part of the new partnership, McKillen said that Official can market and service his new developments.

“We were contemplating starting our own thing,” said McKillen, whose team members include Megan Fatemi, Andrew Hurley, Neil Cox, Cameron Smith, Sandeep Dhariwal, Michael Piechowski, and Chance Earnest. “But when Official launched, being good friends with Oren [Alexander] for a while, we talked and realized that our visions aligned.”

The move represents the latest bold-faced L.A. broker to ditch Compass for greener pastures. In November, top-ranked broker Aaron Kirman left Compass to launch his own shop, the Aaron Kirman Group, in partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate.

Richard Jordan, an ex-Douglas Elliman exec who now acts as Official’s CEO, described the move as a “step in the right direction.

“We are being very intentional with our growth and we will continue to partner with the best of the best,” he added.

McKillen comes from a prominent real estate family in Ireland. His brother is spec home developer Dean McKillen, while his father, Paddy McKillen, is a major Irish hotelier.