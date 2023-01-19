Open Menu

Former LA city councilman José Huizar to plead guilty to bribery and tax evasion

Politician admits to accepting cash, hotel stays, loans from developers

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 19, 2023 04:45 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jose Huizar (Getty)
Jose Huizar (Getty)

Former L.A. city councilman José Huizar has agreed to plead guilty in a widespread bribery case that rattled city government and embroiled a number of real estate developers.

Huizar admitted to extorting at least $1.5 million in bribes — in the form of cash, hotel stays, gambling chips and favorable loans — from developers and evading taxes over the course of seven years, according to a plea agreement filed with the U.S. District Court on Thursday. Huizar also agreed to plead guilty to tax evasion charges.

“I am pleading guilty because I am guilty of the charges,” Huizar wrote in a signed document attached to the plea agreement.

Federal prosecutors recommended that Huizar be sentenced to no more than 13 years in prison, though he faces up to 26 years. Also, the former councilman will be ordered to pay about $1.85 million in restitution at the time of sentencing.

Huizar “demanded, solicited, accepted and agreed to accept from developers … financial benefits” from 2013 to 2020, according to the agreement. These benefits included meals, casino gambling chips in Las Vegas, prostitution and escort services, alcohol, cash and private jet trips.

In exchange, Huizar would use his power as a councilman to vote in a way that would benefit certain projects and take action to either speed up or delay approvals for certain developments. During his time on the L.A. City Council, he served on the Planning and Land Use Management Committee, which oversees major commercial and residential developments.

Huizar’s plea comes after two developers were found guilty in two separate jury trials last year.

In June, David Lee (also known as Dae Yong Lee) and 940 Hill, a limited liability company run by Lee, was found guilty of giving Huizar $500,000 in exchange for help in resolving a labor issue at a Downtown L.A. development project.

Last month, Chinese real estate development firm Shen Zhen New World I LLC was found guilty of paying Huizar $1 million in exchange for obtaining city approval to build a 77-story hotel project.

The head of Shen Zhen New World, Wei Huang, traveled with Huizar to Las Vegas casinos on a number of occasions. On 19 different trips, Huizar accepted $10,000 in casino gambling chips from Huang each time, according to the agreement. Huang then asked Huizar for help in hiring a consultant on Huang’s hotel project.

Huizar also admitted to asking for political contributions from a number of developers, including Carmel Partners, a development firm that agreed to a $1 million fine in connection with the scandal. Carmel admitted to contributing $75,000 to Huizar’s political action committee while it was seeking city approval for a Downtown project.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    breakingbreaking newsjose huizarlawsuitsPolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Unibail Rodamco-Westfield's Jean-Marie Tritant and 24201 West Valencia Blvd in Valencia
    Westfield misses deadline to pay off loan on Valencia mall
    Westfield misses deadline to pay off loan on Valencia mall
    ELK's Evan Kasper with 1410 North Highland Avenue (ELK Development, Google Maps, Getty)
    Developer owes $6M to contractor for Hollywood apartment project: lawsuit
    Developer owes $6M to contractor for Hollywood apartment project: lawsuit
    Michael Rosenfeld, Glorya Kaufman, Harvey Bookstein and 2050 Avenue of the Stars (Getty, Linkedin, Google Maps, USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance)
    These savvy investors are set to lose big in the Century Plaza foreclosure
    These savvy investors are set to lose big in the Century Plaza foreclosure
    Stefanie Pollack and Dennis Chernov
    Top agent Chernov accused of squeezing partner out of deal
    Top agent Chernov accused of squeezing partner out of deal
    Geoff Palmer, 1000 West Temple Street in L.A. and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon (Getty, Goldman Sachs, Google Maps)
    Geoff Palmer lands $260M loan on Temple Street project
    Geoff Palmer lands $260M loan on Temple Street project
    350 W. 1st Street in Los Angeles with Former L.A. Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan and Former L.A. Councilman Hose Huizar (Getty, Google Maps)
    Jose Huizar loses bid for solo trial
    Jose Huizar loses bid for solo trial
    Hackman Capital Partners' Michael Hackman and 5300 Melrose Avenue (Hackman Capital Partners, Google Maps, Getty)
    Hackman Capital pays $140M for stake in Raleigh Studios
    Hackman Capital pays $140M for stake in Raleigh Studios
    Fashion Nova’s Richard Saghian with 22446 Pacific Coast Hwy
    Fashion Nova owner buys Billionaire’s Beach home for $40M
    Fashion Nova owner buys Billionaire’s Beach home for $40M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.