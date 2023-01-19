Open Menu

Westfield misses deadline to pay off loan on Valencia mall

Debt of $195M sent to special servicing in October

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 19, 2023 12:19 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Unibail Rodamco-Westfield's Jean-Marie Tritant and 24201 West Valencia Blvd in Valencia
Unibail Rodamco-Westfield’s Jean-Marie Tritant and 24201 West Valencia Blvd in Valencia (Unibail Rodamco-Westfield, Getty)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has missed its deadline to pay off a $195 million loan connected to the Valencia Town Center mall in Santa Clarita.

The CMBS loan — provided by UBS and Barclays — was due this month, after entering into special servicing in October, according to a Trepp report. A representative for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield did not respond to a request for comment.

A month before the loan was placed into special servicing, Fitch Ratings downgraded it “due to an anticipated increase in defaults,” according to a September report. Fitch said Valencia Town Center was the “largest contributor to losses” among the properties connected to the loan.

Valencia Town Center at 24201 West Valencia Boulevard was about 82 percent occupied in the first half of 2022, with anchors including Macy’s and JCPenney. The 1.1-million-square-foot shopping center is located in the affluent master-planned city of Santa Clarita in northern L.A. County.

Sears vacated a store at the mall in 2018 amid its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings — a space that has not been filled since — though the loan is not secured by that portion of the property.

Paris-based URW has worked to sell off its regional shopping centers in the U.S. over the last two years. The firm has shown little hesitation to give properties back to lenders: in Florida, URW handed over the keys to four properties in foreclosure.

In August, URW sold the 1.5-million-square-foot Westfield Santa Anita mall to Monrovia-based investor Wen Shan Chang for $538 million. The firm has also sold two Woodland Hills malls to entities run by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke for a total of $475 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    breakingReal Estate and Financesanta claritaUnibail-RodamcoWestfield

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Michael Rosenfeld, Glorya Kaufman, Harvey Bookstein and 2050 Avenue of the Stars (Getty, Linkedin, Google Maps, USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance)
    These savvy investors are set to lose big in the Century Plaza foreclosure
    These savvy investors are set to lose big in the Century Plaza foreclosure
    Geoff Palmer, 1000 West Temple Street in L.A. and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon (Getty, Goldman Sachs, Google Maps)
    Geoff Palmer lands $260M loan on Temple Street project
    Geoff Palmer lands $260M loan on Temple Street project
    Hackman Capital Partners' Michael Hackman and 5300 Melrose Avenue (Hackman Capital Partners, Google Maps, Getty)
    Hackman Capital pays $140M for stake in Raleigh Studios
    Hackman Capital pays $140M for stake in Raleigh Studios
    Fashion Nova’s Richard Saghian with 22446 Pacific Coast Hwy
    Fashion Nova owner buys Billionaire’s Beach home for $40M
    Fashion Nova owner buys Billionaire’s Beach home for $40M
    Billy Jack Carter (Images courtesy of Hilton & Hyland)
    Billy Jack Carter rejoins luxe agency Hilton & Hyland
    Billy Jack Carter rejoins luxe agency Hilton & Hyland
    Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles president Dan Yukelson (LinkedIn, Getty)
    Landlord group files legal challenge to LA’s transfer tax
    Landlord group files legal challenge to LA’s transfer tax
    Charlie Munger with Munger Hall (Getty, VTBS Architects)
    “It’s all horseshit”: Charlie Munger reacts to critical UCSB report
    “It’s all horseshit”: Charlie Munger reacts to critical UCSB report
    From left: Starwood Capital's Barry Sternlicht and Joel Schreiber along with 801 South Broadway (Getty, LoopNet)
    Starwood takes Schreiber’s Broadway Trade Center following foreclosure
    Starwood takes Schreiber’s Broadway Trade Center following foreclosure
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.