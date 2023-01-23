Open Menu

Scenic Expressions leases 300K sf warehouse in Santa Clarita

Movie props and sets to fill the space “with room to grow”

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 23, 2023 09:32 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
25530-25765 Springbrook Avenue, Santa Clarita
25530-25765 Springbrook Avenue, Santa Clarita (Google Maps, Getty)

Scenic Expressions has inked a lease for a nearly 300,000-square-foot warehouse to store movie and TV props and sets in Santa Clarita.

The North Hollywood-based entertainment firm leased the 299,200-square-foot industrial building at Saugus Station Industrial Center at 25530-25765 Springbrook Avenue, the San Fernando Valley Business Journal reported. The building is owned by COV-Saugus B, based in Dallas.

Terms of the lease were not disclosed.

“We wanted a building that could accommodate the storage of large sets and that was close to Santa Clarita’s film studios,” Mark Larinto, owner of Scenic Expressions, said in a statement. “This facility allows us to have a large presence in the Santa Clarita Valley for years to come with room to grow.”

Scenic Expressions provides sets, storage and transportation for the film and television industry. Larinto said the Santa Clarita lease is part of a company expansion in Southern California and Atlanta, based on large deals with traditional and streaming production content providers.

Broker Brent Weirick of JLL represented Scenic Expressions in the lease. Broker Craig Peters of CBRE Group represented COV-Saugus B.

“The San Fernando Valley, including Santa Clarita, continue to see healthy demand for industrial space with the film and television industry being a strong driver,” Weirick said in a statement.

The Santa Clarita Valley, within the “30 mile zone” from Downtown Los Angeles for standard Hollywood production wages, has become an entertainment industry hub of more than 40 soundstages and 10 movie ranches, according to the Santa Clarita Film Office early last year.

In June, a Silicon Valley private equity firm said it would invest $500 million to build soundstages for TV and film production. Silver Lake, based in Menlo Park, planned to invest in Shadowbox Studios, now building a 1.3-million-square-foot studio campus with 19 soundstages in Santa Clarita.

In January, LA North Studios, based in the city, inked a deal for a 113,400-square-foot soundstage in Santa Clarita at IAC Commerce Center, a 1-million-square-foot industrial park at 29051 Avenue Valley View.

The next month, LA North leased a 70,550-square-foot industrial complex at 28525 Witherspoon Parkway, raising its footprint to five soundstages of 460,000 square feet across Los Angeles County.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateentertainment industrysanta claritaScenic Expressions

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of Cineworld's CEO Mooky “Moshe” Greidinger (Getty)
    Regal Cinemas to close 39 U.S. theaters following bankruptcy
    Regal Cinemas to close 39 U.S. theaters following bankruptcy
    Illustration of California
    Sizing up LA’s new transfer tax
    Sizing up LA’s new transfer tax
    Unibail Rodamco-Westfield's Jean-Marie Tritant and 24201 West Valencia Blvd in Valencia
    Westfield misses deadline to pay off loan on Valencia mall
    Westfield misses deadline to pay off loan on Valencia mall
    MetLife's Robert Merck
    JPMorgan pays $138M for California retail portfolio
    JPMorgan pays $138M for California retail portfolio
    Ares Management's Michael Arougheti and 1800 Avenue of the Stars
    Ares to relocate HQ in Century City
    Ares to relocate HQ in Century City
    Townscape Partners' Tyler Siegel and John Irwin with rendering of 8150 Sunset Boulevard and demolished Lytton Savings Bank (Getty, Gehry Partners LLP)
    Frank Gehry project with approvals for sale in Hollywood
    Frank Gehry project with approvals for sale in Hollywood
    ELK's Evan Kasper with 1410 North Highland Avenue (ELK Development, Google Maps, Getty)
    Developer owes $6M to contractor for Hollywood apartment project: lawsuit
    Developer owes $6M to contractor for Hollywood apartment project: lawsuit
    Rexford’s Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel, 16752 Armstrong Avenue (Getty, Rexford Industrial, Clive Wilkinson Architects)
    Rexford picks up Fox Racing HQ site in Irvine for $40M
    Rexford picks up Fox Racing HQ site in Irvine for $40M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.