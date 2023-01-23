Scenic Expressions leases 300K sf warehouse in Santa Clarita

Scenic Expressions has inked a lease for a nearly 300,000-square-foot warehouse to store movie and TV props and sets in Santa Clarita.

The North Hollywood-based entertainment firm leased the 299,200-square-foot industrial building at Saugus Station Industrial Center at 25530-25765 Springbrook Avenue, the San Fernando Valley Business Journal reported. The building is owned by COV-Saugus B, based in Dallas.

Terms of the lease were not disclosed.

“We wanted a building that could accommodate the storage of large sets and that was close to Santa Clarita’s film studios,” Mark Larinto, owner of Scenic Expressions, said in a statement. “This facility allows us to have a large presence in the Santa Clarita Valley for years to come with room to grow.”

Scenic Expressions provides sets, storage and transportation for the film and television industry. Larinto said the Santa Clarita lease is part of a company expansion in Southern California and Atlanta, based on large deals with traditional and streaming production content providers.

Broker Brent Weirick of JLL represented Scenic Expressions in the lease. Broker Craig Peters of CBRE Group represented COV-Saugus B.

“The San Fernando Valley, including Santa Clarita, continue to see healthy demand for industrial space with the film and television industry being a strong driver,” Weirick said in a statement.

The Santa Clarita Valley, within the “30 mile zone” from Downtown Los Angeles for standard Hollywood production wages, has become an entertainment industry hub of more than 40 soundstages and 10 movie ranches, according to the Santa Clarita Film Office early last year.

In June, a Silicon Valley private equity firm said it would invest $500 million to build soundstages for TV and film production. Silver Lake, based in Menlo Park, planned to invest in Shadowbox Studios, now building a 1.3-million-square-foot studio campus with 19 soundstages in Santa Clarita.

In January, LA North Studios, based in the city, inked a deal for a 113,400-square-foot soundstage in Santa Clarita at IAC Commerce Center, a 1-million-square-foot industrial park at 29051 Avenue Valley View.

The next month, LA North leased a 70,550-square-foot industrial complex at 28525 Witherspoon Parkway, raising its footprint to five soundstages of 460,000 square feet across Los Angeles County.

— Dana Bartholomew