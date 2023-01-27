Open Menu

LA’s active resi agent pool shrinks 27% as market slows

Hundreds of brokers fail to record a transaction or listing in Q4, per AgentStory study

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 27, 2023 01:00 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
(Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)

Los Angeles’ corps of real estate agents is declining — by hundreds of agents — as the market heads into a slowdown.

The number of active agents in the Los Angeles market in the fourth quarter of 2022 was down by 27 percent from the previous year, according to AgentStory, a company that tracks real estate agents and transactions. There were less than 3,500 active agents in Los Angeles in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 4,800 active agents in the same period in 2021.

Shmuel Tennenhaus, an AgentStory representative, said the study does not count all of the agents hustling in Los Angeles. AgentStory’s data only accounts for agents who have closed deals. Transactions under contract, but not completed, weren’t counted by the study.

The number of active Los Angeles agents also declined from quarter to quarter. There were 4,203 active agents in Los Angeles during the third quarter of 2022.

The AgentStory report also recorded a surge of people working as residential real estate agents during the market’s bonanza year of 2021. In the second quarter of 2021, there were about 5,800 active agents in Los Angeles, which was the zenith for the number of agents closing deals in Los Angeles. The decline from peak to the most recent quarter represents a loss of 40 percent.

AgentStory defines an active agent as any agent that has a listing or co-listing as well as buyer agents who participate in a residential transaction during the quarter. The data accounts for some range throughout each year, as deals ramp up during the second and third quarter of every year, when agents are most active and the market is at its yearly peak.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broker shakeuphousing marketLos Angelesresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    SoCal homes with down trending arrows
    SoCal home sales drop by half, prices fall 1% in 2022
    SoCal home sales drop by half, prices fall 1% in 2022
    Highrose El Porto’s Frank Buckley with rendering of 401 Rosecrans and 3770 Highland Avenues
    Manhattan Beach OKs complex after denying it months ago
    Manhattan Beach OKs complex after denying it months ago
    Richman Group's Richard Richman, National CORE's Steve PonTell, Century Housing's Ronald M. Griffith, One San Pedro
    One San Pedro moves forward with nearly 1,600 homes near LA port
    One San Pedro moves forward with nearly 1,600 homes near LA port
    Apartment buildings on a slide in Orange County
    Apartment rents in OC fall 2.5% since September
    Apartment rents in OC fall 2.5% since September
    LA Mayor Karen Bass
    Relocation money, just-cause evictions: LA’s new rent laws
    Relocation money, just-cause evictions: LA’s new rent laws
    Holos Communities' Cristian Ahumada, Jamboree Housing's Laura Archuleta
    Long Beach loans developers $6.1M for affordable apartments
    Long Beach loans developers $6.1M for affordable apartments
    Deborah La Franchi and render of 10400 S. San Pedro (Tim Berger c/o SDS Capital, Getty)
    Private equity takes on the supporting housing sector
    Private equity takes on the supporting housing sector
    Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (Getty)
    LA expands renter protections before eviction moratorium ends
    LA expands renter protections before eviction moratorium ends
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.