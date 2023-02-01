Bolour eyes 61-unit apartment complex in East Hollywood

Bolour Associates wants to put up 61 apartments in East Hollywood.

The Beverly Hills-based developer has filed plans to build the seven-story complex at 4800 Melrose Avenue, in Melrose Hill, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

Plans for the project at the southwest corner of Melrose and Harvard Boulevard call for apartments atop ground-floor shops and parking. The size of the retail and parking portions were not disclosed.

The project, designed by Beverly Grove-based 64North, features a gray building with inset balconies, large vertical windows and sliding glass doors, according to renderings.

AFCO, based in Santa Monica, is serving as the project’s executive architect, according to Urbanize, citing city records.

The project was submitted to the L.A. Department of Building and Safety for review last month.

The proposed apartment complex follows a recent string of new housing developments along Melrose Avenue in East Hollywood, including a 42-unit co-living complex a few blocks west and a 39-unit affordable housing complex one block to the east.

Bolour Associates, founded in 1980, is a real estate finance and development firm that invests in emerging and transit-oriented neighborhoods, according to its LinkedIn page, with loans in 17 states.

In July, it bought a 32,500-square-foot mixed-use office building at 6432 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood for $13.7 million.

— Dana Bartholomew