Open Menu

Bolour eyes 61-unit apartment complex in East Hollywood

Seven-story complex would include ground-floor retail

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 01, 2023 10:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bolour Associates' Mark O. Bolour; 4800 Melrose Avenue, East Hollywood (64North, Getty, Bolour)
Bolour Associates’ Mark O. Bolour; 4800 Melrose Avenue, East Hollywood (64North, Getty, Bolour)

Bolour Associates wants to put up 61 apartments in East Hollywood.

The Beverly Hills-based developer has filed plans to build the seven-story complex at 4800 Melrose Avenue, in Melrose Hill, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

Plans for the project at the southwest corner of Melrose and Harvard Boulevard call for apartments atop ground-floor shops and parking. The size of the retail and parking portions were not disclosed.

The project, designed by Beverly Grove-based 64North, features a gray building with inset balconies, large vertical windows and sliding glass doors, according to renderings.

AFCO, based in Santa Monica, is serving as the project’s executive architect, according to Urbanize, citing city records.

The project was submitted to the L.A. Department of Building and Safety for review last month.

The proposed apartment complex follows a recent string of new housing developments along Melrose Avenue in East Hollywood, including a 42-unit co-living complex a few blocks west and a 39-unit affordable housing complex one block to the east.

Bolour Associates, founded in 1980, is a real estate finance and development firm that invests in emerging and transit-oriented neighborhoods, according to its LinkedIn page, with loans in 17 states.

In July, it bought a 32,500-square-foot mixed-use office building at 6432 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood for $13.7 million.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bolour AssociatesEast Hollywoodmixed use developmentresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Skid Row Housing Trust Joanne Cordero and renderings of 800 W. 85th Street, Los Angeles
    Skid Row Housing Trust pursues first project in South LA
    Skid Row Housing Trust pursues first project in South LA
    Lennar's co-CEOs Rick Beckwitt and Jon Jaffe with Westridge Golf Club at 1400 South La Habra Hills Drive
    Lennar project may qualify for builder’s remedy in La Habra
    Lennar project may qualify for builder’s remedy in La Habra
    (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    LA’s active resi agent pool shrinks 27% as market slows
    LA’s active resi agent pool shrinks 27% as market slows
    SoCal homes with down trending arrows
    SoCal home sales drop by half, prices fall 1% in 2022
    SoCal home sales drop by half, prices fall 1% in 2022
    Highrose El Porto’s Frank Buckley with rendering of 401 Rosecrans and 3770 Highland Avenues
    Manhattan Beach OKs complex after denying it months ago
    Manhattan Beach OKs complex after denying it months ago
    Richman Group's Richard Richman, National CORE's Steve PonTell, Century Housing's Ronald M. Griffith, One San Pedro
    One San Pedro moves forward with nearly 1,600 homes near LA port
    One San Pedro moves forward with nearly 1,600 homes near LA port
    Apartment buildings on a slide in Orange County
    Apartment rents in OC fall 2.5% since September
    Apartment rents in OC fall 2.5% since September
    Holos Communities' Cristian Ahumada, Jamboree Housing's Laura Archuleta
    Long Beach loans developers $6.1M for affordable apartments
    Long Beach loans developers $6.1M for affordable apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.