Open Menu

Business group challenges Santa Monica’s transfer tax

California Business Roundtable thinks Measure GS violates state’s single-subject law

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 02, 2023 09:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
California Business Roundtable's Rob Lapsley and Santa Monica
California Business Roundtable’s Rob Lapsley and Santa Monica (Wikipedia, California Business Roundtable)

A Los Angeles backlash against real estate transfer taxes has spilled over into Santa Monica.

A statewide group of business executives has filed a lawsuit against the City of Santa Monica to block Measure GS, a real estate transfer tax passed by voters in November, the Santa Monica Daily Press reported.

The lawsuit by the nonpartisan California Business Roundtable, made up of leaders among the state’s major employers, seeks to scuttle a tax it says violates the state constitution by splitting the proceeds between local schools and affordable housing.

It follows legal action against Measure ULA, the controversial “mansion tax” passed by Los Angeles voters last fall.

The Santa Monica tax measure, sponsored by then-mayor Sue Himmelrich, charges $5,600 per $100,000 on all real property sales or transfers of more than $8 million, with revenue going to fund schools, homelessness prevention and housing projects.

The city has decided to fight the lawsuit, according to the Daily Press.

The lawsuit contends GS is invalid as it stipulates money would be split between two causes: funding schools and affordable housing. California law prohibits ballot measures on more than one subject.

According to the measure, the first $10 million raised each year will go to support public schools, the next $40 million will go to homeless housing and anything above $50 million will be split 80/20 between housing and schools.

The Business Roundtable contends Measure GS violates the state’s “single-subject” rule, which states that “an initiative measure embracing more than one subject may not be submitted to the electors or have any effect,” according to the complaint.

More than half of states have a similar clause, and courts have upheld the argument that multiple-subject rules can cause possible voter confusion and disenfranchisement when unrelated subjects are combined.

The Roundtable lawsuit contends Measure GS tax includes two separate and disparate subjects.

On the one hand, the initiative provides increased funding for general public education provided by the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. On the other, it provides increased funding for a new comprehensive affordable housing program.

“Great and irreparable harm will result to members of the plaintiff, and to many other Santa Monica property owners desiring to sell or transfer their real property,” the lawsuit says of the transfer tax. “Moreover, the citizens of Santa Monica (and Malibu) may be harmed if the unlawful revenue source is relied on to incur debt, or long-term financial commitments by the city or the school district beneficiaries.”

The City of Malibu lost a “single-subject” lawsuit over its voter-approved Measure R in 2014. That law gave voters approval over some retail developments and limited the percentage of formula retail that a shopping center could hold. A court ruled the measure illegal in 2016; an appeal was rejected in 2017.

Los Angeles voters approved the Measure ULA transfer tax in November to support affordable housing and homeless programs. Measure ULA raises money by adding a one-time tax of 4 percent on all property deals in the City of L.A. above $5 million, with the tax rising to 5.5 percent on deals above $10 million.

The L.A. measure was challenged in court last month based on the specificity of the proposal.

The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles and the Howard Jarvis Tax Foundation, which filed a lawsuit, says “Measure ULA is invalid.”

While some transfer taxes have been permitted in California charter cities, the complaint by the landlord group says “transfer taxes that are ‘special taxes,’ however, are prohibited for all local governments.” It argues that Measure ULA is a special tax because the revenue it would generate is “specifically dedicated to housing and homeless services.”

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    litigationLos AngelesMeasure GSMeasure ULASanta Monicatransfer tax

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Stephen Shapiro and Jason Oppenheim (Oppenheim Group, WEA Homes, Getty)
    Mansion tax deadline looms, putting LA residential agents in tough spot
    Mansion tax deadline looms, putting LA residential agents in tough spot
    Los Angeles Councilwoman Nithya Raman and Mayor Karen Bass (Getty, Nithya Rama/Public domain/via Wikimedia Commons)
    LA passes “just cause” eviction protection
    LA passes “just cause” eviction protection
    Lennar's co-CEOs Rick Beckwitt and Jon Jaffe with Westridge Golf Club at 1400 South La Habra Hills Drive
    Lennar project may qualify for builder’s remedy in La Habra
    Lennar project may qualify for builder’s remedy in La Habra
    AIDS Healthcare Foundation's Jonathan Eisenberg (NBCLA, Getty, Works Progress Architecture)
    Lawsuit to overturn permits tied to Huizar appealed to state Supreme Court
    Lawsuit to overturn permits tied to Huizar appealed to state Supreme Court
    The homeless in LA
    RAND report finds 18% rise in homelessness at LA hot spots
    RAND report finds 18% rise in homelessness at LA hot spots
    (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    LA’s active resi agent pool shrinks 27% as market slows
    LA’s active resi agent pool shrinks 27% as market slows
    LA Mayor Karen Bass
    Relocation money, just-cause evictions: LA’s new rent laws
    Relocation money, just-cause evictions: LA’s new rent laws
    Deborah La Franchi and render of 10400 S. San Pedro (Tim Berger c/o SDS Capital, Getty)
    Private equity takes on the supporting housing sector
    Private equity takes on the supporting housing sector
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.