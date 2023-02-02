Open Menu

Griffin Living sells Simi Valley shopping center for $22M

Aldi grocery, CVS drugstore anchor the plaza, which includes a senior living complex

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 02, 2023 02:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Griffin Living's Paul Griffin III and Griffin Plaza at 3885-3977 Cochran Street in Simi Valley
Griffin Living’s Paul Griffin III and Griffin Plaza at 3885-3977 Cochran Street in Simi Valley (Google Maps, Griffin Living)

Griffin Living has sold a 182,000-square-foot mixed-use shopping center in Simi Valley for $22.1 million.

The Westlake Village-based senior living developer sold Griffin Plaza at 3885-3977 Cochran Street, the San Fernando Valley Business Journal reported. The price works out the about $124 per square foot.

The undisclosed buyer picked up the Ventura County retail center and senior living community at Cochran Street and Tapo Canyon Road as part of a 1031 exchange federal tax break.

The 82,000-square-foot shopping center, built in 1981, was renovated in 2019 and is 94 percent leased. It’s anchored by an Aldi grocery and CVS drugstore, and includes a Wendy’s burger outlet.

A new 97,000-square-foot Varenita Assisted Living Community in the heart of Griffin Plaza contains 102 luxury units for seniors.

Brokers Gleb Lvovich, Daniel Tyner and Geoff Tranchina of JLL represented the seller.

“Griffin Plaza’s strong performance, future rent growth opportunities and quality location was highly attractive to investors,” Tyner said in a statement. “The sale exemplifies the continued activity we see from private 1031 exchange capital in the retail sector.”

Griffin Living was founded in 2016 by Paul Griffin III, a fifth-generation home builder, and has offices in Atlanta and Naples, Florida, according to its website. His father Paul Griffin Jr., who founded major residential developer Griffin Homes, passed away in 2021.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateGriffin Livingmixed-use shopping centersenior living complexSimi Valley

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    TGS Management's Fred Taylor and FivePoint's Daniel Hedigan
    TGS Management pays $240M to buy 42 acres for Irvine data hub
    TGS Management pays $240M to buy 42 acres for Irvine data hub
    Susan Phillips, a professor of environmental analysis and director of Pitzer College’s Robert Redford Conservancy for Southern California Sustainability and San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman with warehouses in San Bernardino county
    IE warehouse boom generates call for building moratorium
    IE warehouse boom generates call for building moratorium
    Oaktree’s Howard Marks with 444 S. Flower Street (Oaktree, Getty)
    Coretrust loses DTLA tower to Oaktree in foreclosure
    Coretrust loses DTLA tower to Oaktree in foreclosure
    Tova Capital's Zach Boren along with 205-233 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach (Getty, Tova Capital, Google Maps)
    Tova Capital buys 35K sf shopping center in Long Beach for $6.2M
    Tova Capital buys 35K sf shopping center in Long Beach for $6.2M
    HFH's William Allen, 217 S Barranca Street, West Covina
    Family office pays $38M for West Covina apartments
    Family office pays $38M for West Covina apartments
    Compass' Scott Tamkin with Senderos Canyon
    263-acre Bel-Air canyon up for auction with $39M starting bid
    263-acre Bel-Air canyon up for auction with $39M starting bid
    RBM's Hiro Kobayashi with 11264 La Grange Avenue
    RBM buys film company HQ in Sawtelle for undisclosed price
    RBM buys film company HQ in Sawtelle for undisclosed price
    LA Offices vs LA Warehouses
    LA County office vacancy rises to 16.5%, study finds
    LA County office vacancy rises to 16.5%, study finds
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.