Sizing up LA’s construction pipeline

Biggest project is a pure commercial play in Century City

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 07, 2023 12:33 PM
By Bill Egbert | Research By Matthew Elo
Richard Lovett with Century Tower

The top 10 construction projects on tap for Los Angeles add up to nearly $1.4 billion in investment and will deliver more than 3,000 housing units, but the priciest project is purely commercial.

JMB Realty is developing a Bjarke Ingels Group-designed highrise at 1950 South Avenue of the Stars in Century City — at an estimated cost of $300 million — which will serve as Creative Artists Agency’s new headquarters.

Vancouver-based Onni Group is spending nearly as much — about $280 million — on a 60-story residential tower with 685 units in Downtown Los Angeles at 230 West Olympic Boulevard on the corner of Hill Street.

The third-biggest project is by prolific Koreatown developer Jamison Services, which is building a $208 million mixed-use tower at 3545 West Wilshire Boulevard, with 428 apartments and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space.

A $169 million, a 446-unit development at 525 South Santa Fe Avenue and a nearly $105 million mixed-use development with 325 units at 4827 North Sepulveda Boulevard round out the top five.

Here are the 10 largest new building projects on tap, ranked by estimated cost, based on The Real Deal’s analysis of Los Angeles City building permits issued in 2022. The initial construction estimate for a project is often lower than its final cost.

Read more

This is one of the hundreds of data sets available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal for all the data and market information you need.

