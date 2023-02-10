Open Menu

City of LA’s price to hike rent by more than 10% on 2-bedroom place: $8,400

Pending ordinance part of wave of tenant protections, still needs mayor’s signature

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 10, 2023 01:35 PM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Council members Nithya Raman and John Lee
Council members Nithya Raman and John Lee (Getty, Bernie Sanders, LA City Council)

A progressive bloc in the Los Angeles City Council is claiming a win with the 15-set body set to make landlords who want to hike rents by more than 10 percent pay relocation fees, but a look at the numbers raises the question of how big of a win for tenants.

The council’s proposal is expected to take effect next month with a signature by Mayor Karen Bass. It mandates that the relocation fee law will kick in only if landlords either raise the rent by 10 percent or more, or by 5 percentage points over the rate of inflation, whichever threshold is lower.

The standard will apply to a small percentage of the city’s apartments, because under different laws most apartments within the city limits are excluded from large rent increases anyway.
City officials have said the new ordinance will apply to 84,000 units in apartments that were built after 2008.

But where it does apply, landlords will have to pay tenants who move out three times the city-determined fair market monthly rate, plus a moving costs fee of around $1,400.

The city’s current fair market rate is $1,747 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,222 for a two- bedroom apartment. So a landlord subject to the new law would have to pay a total of around $6,700 to a tenant who moves out of a one-bedroom apartment and around $8,100 to tenants who move out of a two-bedroom.

A landlord looking to hike rents by 20 percent at those rates would face a payback period of about 18 months on the relocation fees.

The relocation fee rules were written poorly, said Dan Yukelson, executive director for landlord group Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles.

Yukelson knocked the new rule as being one-size fits all.

“There’s no differentiating between renters who are wealthy and renters who are low income in any of these rules,” he said. “

He also characterized the relocation fees as prohibitive.–Andrew Asch contributed to this report

Read more
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
LA City CouncilNithya RamanRent stabilizationtenant protections

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
LA landlords must pay to relocate tenants facing hefty rent hikes
LA landlords must pay to relocate tenants facing hefty rent hikes
LA landlords must pay to relocate tenants facing hefty rent hikes
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (Getty)
LA expands renter protections before eviction moratorium ends
LA expands renter protections before eviction moratorium ends
Councilmember and tenant advocate Nithya Raman (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Nithya Raman/Public domain/via Wikimedia Commons)
LA Council’s Nithya Raman pushes just cause evictions
LA Council’s Nithya Raman pushes just cause evictions
New LA City Council president Paul Krekorian (Getty)
Tenant group blasts “landlord” Paul Krekorian as new president of LA City Council
Tenant group blasts “landlord” Paul Krekorian as new president of LA City Council
Victor MacFarlane (left) and Don Peebles with a rendering of Angels Landing (Getty, Angels Landing DTLA, Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Peebles, MacFarlane: LA City Council’s racism has impeded Angels Landing project
Peebles, MacFarlane: LA City Council’s racism has impeded Angels Landing project
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger (Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Getty Images)
L.A. County to end pandemic tenant protections – for good
L.A. County to end pandemic tenant protections – for good
Mayor John C. Zaragoza with aerial shot of Oxnard (City of Oxnard, iStock)
Oxnard poised to enact rent control with 4% cap
Oxnard poised to enact rent control with 4% cap
LA looks to add 25K units of homeless housing by 2025
LA looks to add 25K units of homeless housing by 2025
LA looks to add 25K units of homeless housing by 2025
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.