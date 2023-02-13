Newsom awards $200M for affordable housing in LA County

The state has showered Los Angeles County with nearly $200 million to build 27 affordable and permanent supportive housing complexes with 2,460 apartments.

Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded the money as part of $825 million to fund 58 affordable complexes with 9,550 units across the state,

The award was the first made under

aimed at speeding up the development of new projects, while saving time and money at the local level. The initial grants followed $3.4 billion in developer requests, according to the state.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass indicated $196.2 million would go towards 27 projects containing 2,460 units within the City and County of Los Angeles. The funding comes out to an average $79,756 per apartment.

The 27 projects include:

$13.7 million for a 99-unit supportive complex for homeless residents by Abode Communities, Mercy Housing and L.A. Family Housing at 21300 Devonshire Street in Chatsworth



$4.3 million for an 89-unit affordable complex by West Hollywood Community Housing at 910 Wetherly Drive by West Hollywood Community Housing in West Hollywood



$21.8 million for a 75-unit affordable complex for homeless veterans by Core Affordable Housing at Macarthur Field B at the West L.A. VA Campus at 11301 Wilshire Boulevard



$6.5 million for a 102-unit affordable complex by Community Corp. of Santa Monica now under construction at 8333 Airport Boulevard in Santa Monica



$4.3 million for a 78-unit affordable complex by Venice Community Housing at 1634 20th Street in Venice



$13.8 million for a 50-unit affordable complex by Flyaway Homes and Holos Communities at 828 Anaheim Street, plus $11.3 million for a 40-unit affordable complex at 728 Lagoon Avenue, in Wilmington



$1.5 million for a 81-unit supportive complex for homeless residents by Abode Communities at 25820 South Western Avenue in Harbor City



$2.8 million for a 51-unit affordable complex by the Cesar Chavez Foundation at 4109-4113 Downing Avenue in Baldwin Park



$7.5 million for a 168-unit affordable complex by Innovative Housing Opportunities and EAH Housing at 87th Street and Western Avenue in South Los Angeles



$3.8 million for a 110-unit affordable complex by Abode Communities at 2518-2536 East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights



$2.3 million for an 80-unit supportive complex by A Community of Friends at 2201 East 1st Street in Boyle Heights



Nearly $5 million for an 87-unit affordable complex by Thomas Safran & Associates next to Watts Station at 103rd Street and Graham Avenue in Watts



$23.9 million for a 91-unit affordable motel conversion by L.A. Family Housing at 8209 North Sepulveda Boulevard in Panorama City



$3.8 million for a 64-unit affordable complex by Abbey Road at 15314 West Rayen Street in the North Hills



$6.5 million for a 100-unit public housing complex by The Michaels Organization at Jordan Downs, at 9800 Grape Street in Watts



$6.7 million for a 140-unit affordable senior complex by National CORE and Prima Development at 4610 Santa Ana Street in Cudahy



$6.9 million for a 50-unit affordable complex by Flexible PSH Solutions at 316 North Juanita Avenue in East Hollywood



$4.5 million for a 75-unit affordable complex by National CORE at 501 East Mission Boulevard in Pomona



$4.5 million for a 108-unit affordable complex by Related California on the east side of Glendale Boulevard in Echo Park



$6.6 million for a 160-unit affordable complex by Meta Housing at 7220 Maie Avenue in Florence-Firestone



$3.9 million for a 122-unit affordable complex by Abode Communities and Neighborhood Housing Services of L.A. County at 88th Street and Broadway in South Los Angeles



$4.1 million for a 98-unit affordable complex by Downtown Women’s Center at 5th and San Pedro Streets in Downtown Los Angeles



$2 million for a 52-unit affordable complex by The Weingart Center at 7024 South Broadway in South Los Angeles



$3 million for a 128-unit affordable complex by Omni America at 1224 Menlo Avenue in Pico-Union



$3.6 million for an 84-unit affordable senior complex by Domus Development at 11416 West Burbank Boulevard in Burbank, and

