Newsom awards $200M for affordable housing in LA County

Skid Row Housing Trust struggles to divest 29 buildings
The state has showered Los Angeles County with nearly $200 million to build 27 affordable and permanent supportive housing complexes with 2,460 apartments. Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded the money as part of $825 million to fund 58 affordable complexes with 9,550 units across the state, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The award was the first made under a new streamlined application process aimed at speeding up the development of new projects, while saving time and money at the local level. The initial grants followed $3.4 billion in developer requests, according to the state. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass indicated $196.2 million would go towards 27 projects containing 2,460 units within the City and County of Los Angeles. The funding comes out to an average $79,756 per apartment. The 27 projects include:
- $13.7 million for a 99-unit supportive complex for homeless residents by Abode Communities, Mercy Housing and L.A. Family Housing at 21300 Devonshire Street in Chatsworth
- $4.3 million for an 89-unit affordable complex by West Hollywood Community Housing at 910 Wetherly Drive by West Hollywood Community Housing in West Hollywood
- $21.8 million for a 75-unit affordable complex for homeless veterans by Core Affordable Housing at Macarthur Field B at the West L.A. VA Campus at 11301 Wilshire Boulevard
- $6.5 million for a 102-unit affordable complex by Community Corp. of Santa Monica now under construction at 8333 Airport Boulevard in Santa Monica
- $4.3 million for a 78-unit affordable complex by Venice Community Housing at 1634 20th Street in Venice
- $13.8 million for a 50-unit affordable complex by Flyaway Homes and Holos Communities at 828 Anaheim Street, plus $11.3 million for a 40-unit affordable complex at 728 Lagoon Avenue, in Wilmington
- $1.5 million for a 81-unit supportive complex for homeless residents by Abode Communities at 25820 South Western Avenue in Harbor City
- $2.8 million for a 51-unit affordable complex by the Cesar Chavez Foundation at 4109-4113 Downing Avenue in Baldwin Park
- $7.5 million for a 168-unit affordable complex by Innovative Housing Opportunities and EAH Housing at 87th Street and Western Avenue in South Los Angeles
- $3.8 million for a 110-unit affordable complex by Abode Communities at 2518-2536 East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights
- $2.3 million for an 80-unit supportive complex by A Community of Friends at 2201 East 1st Street in Boyle Heights
- Nearly $5 million for an 87-unit affordable complex by Thomas Safran & Associates next to Watts Station at 103rd Street and Graham Avenue in Watts
- $23.9 million for a 91-unit affordable motel conversion by L.A. Family Housing at 8209 North Sepulveda Boulevard in Panorama City
- $3.8 million for a 64-unit affordable complex by Abbey Road at 15314 West Rayen Street in the North Hills
- $6.5 million for a 100-unit public housing complex by The Michaels Organization at Jordan Downs, at 9800 Grape Street in Watts
- $6.7 million for a 140-unit affordable senior complex by National CORE and Prima Development at 4610 Santa Ana Street in Cudahy
- $6.9 million for a 50-unit affordable complex by Flexible PSH Solutions at 316 North Juanita Avenue in East Hollywood
- $4.5 million for a 75-unit affordable complex by National CORE at 501 East Mission Boulevard in Pomona
- $4.5 million for a 108-unit affordable complex by Related California on the east side of Glendale Boulevard in Echo Park
- $6.6 million for a 160-unit affordable complex by Meta Housing at 7220 Maie Avenue in Florence-Firestone
- $3.9 million for a 122-unit affordable complex by Abode Communities and Neighborhood Housing Services of L.A. County at 88th Street and Broadway in South Los Angeles
- $4.1 million for a 98-unit affordable complex by Downtown Women’s Center at 5th and San Pedro Streets in Downtown Los Angeles
- $2 million for a 52-unit affordable complex by The Weingart Center at 7024 South Broadway in South Los Angeles
- $3 million for a 128-unit affordable complex by Omni America at 1224 Menlo Avenue in Pico-Union
- $3.6 million for an 84-unit affordable senior complex by Domus Development at 11416 West Burbank Boulevard in Burbank, and
- $2.6 million for a 78-unit affordable complex for those with special needs by Brilliant Corners at an unknown address in Gardena.