Corporate raider Carl Icahn sells newly built Miami Beach home

Activist investor and corporate raider Carl Icahn sold a Miami Beach house for $4.9 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Icahn sold the four-bedroom, 5,400-square-foot home at 2535 Shelter Avenue for about $900 per square foot. It’s on Sunset Island II.

Robert Coward and Bradley Jones purchased the house, according to Anna Sherill of One Sotheby’s International Realty. Sherrill represented the buyers, while Cervera Real Estate’s Nickel Goeseke represented the seller. Sherrill said the buyers plan to live at the property full time.

Property records show MB 2103 LLC, a Delaware LLC tied to Icahn, had purchased the property out of bankruptcy in 2014.

Icahn’s net worth is about $15 billion, according to Forbes. He recently spoke on CNBC about how he’s shorting the commercial mortgage bond market.

Icahn announced last year that he was moving his investment firm from New York City to Miami.

The newly built Sunset Islands house was designed by Strang Architecture. It features three terraces on the second floor, a lanai with an outdoor kitchen, and a pool.

The property has been on and off the market since 2016. It was most recently listed for $5.125 million.

In December, South Beach Diet Dr. Arthur Agatston and his wife, Sari Agatston, sold their waterfront Sunset Islands mansion at 1633 North View Drive for $15.5 million.

Icahn, who owns a mansion on Indian Creek, is now focusing his bet on credit default swaps on assets that back mortgages of corporate offices and malls. On CNBC, he made note of the housing market bubble of 2008 and the subsequent collapse of that market, and said he is seeing similar signs now.