Music exec, Goldman Sachs director snag condos at Eighty Seven Park

More than 90% of the tower’s 66 units have been presold

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 18, 2020 01:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Daniel Glass and Eighty Seven Park (Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Citi)

Daniel Glass and Eighty Seven Park (Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Citi)

A music industry executive and a managing director of Goldman Sachs bought units at the newly completed Eighty Seven Park condo tower in Miami Beach for a combined $18.3 million.

Daniel and Deborah Glass bought unit 1405 at Eighty Seven Park at 8701 Collins Avenue for $6.6 million, records show. Daniel Glass founded the record label Glassnote Entertainment Group and has worked with famous musicians such as Huey Lewis and the News, and Billy Idol, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

This week, Goldman Sachs managing director Douglas Sacks and Patricia Sacks also bought a unit at Eighty Seven Park. The couple paid $11.7 million for unit 1602, records show.

The 18-story, luxury tower is architect Renzo Piano’s first residential building in the Western Hemisphere. It was developed by Terra, Bizzi & Partners, New Valley and Pacific Eagle. More than 90 percent of the development’s 66 units have been presold, according to a release.

Terra and its partners recently paid off their $155 million construction loan for the luxury condominium tower.

Douglas Elliman is handling sales and marketing of Eighty Seven Park.

The building was developed on the site of the former Howard Johnson Dezerland Hotel, originally known as the Biltmore Terrace.

Buyers at Eighty Seven Park include tennis pro Novak Djokovic, who paid $5.77 million for his unit; Jonathan Newhouse, chairman of the Condé Nast board and former CEO of Condé Nast International; as well as Pierre Pomerleau, president and CEO of Pomerleau, one of Canada’s largest construction companies.

