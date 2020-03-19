Open Menu
Weingarten Realty pays $36M for Wellington shopping center

The property is next to the Mall at Wellington Green

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 19, 2020 09:45 AM
By Keith Larsen
Weingarten Realty Investors Andrew M. Alexander and Village Green Center at 2803 South State Road (Credit: Google Maps)

Weingarten Realty Investors paid $35.5 million for a shopping center next to the Mall at Wellington Green.

The Houston-based Real Estate Investment Trust bought the Village Green Center, anchored by Trader Joe’s, at 2803 South State Road 7 in Wellington, records show. W & W V LLC, led by James Ward of Ward Real Estate Services of Wellington, sold the property.

The shopping center spans 8.3 acres, equating to a price of $622 per square foot. It was built in 2014, records show.

Other tenants include Taco Bell, PDQ, Comcast, Cleveland Clinic and Starbucks, according to Weingarten Realty’s website.

Weingarten is active in South Florida. In 2016, Weingarten Realty Investors paid $92.75 million for the Deerfield Beach Mall. It also owns the Flamingo Pines Shopping Center in Pembroke Pines and the Palms at Town & Country in Miami.

The Wellington property is next to the Mall at Wellington Green, owned partly by Starwood Property Trust. It is Wellington’s biggest taxpayer. Starwood has proposed redeveloping the mall, to include multifamily units, restaurants and entertainment space, and a hotel.

Tags
South Florida retailwellington

