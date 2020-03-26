Stay home, folks: Miami-Dade joins Broward with safer at home order

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a safer at home order, urging residents and visitors to stay home, as officials try to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The order comes hours after Broward County put out a similar one. In Miami-Dade and Broward, residents and visitors can only travel to essential businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

Florida had 2,355 confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday afternoon, with the highest number, 616 cases, in Miami-Dade, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The latest order goes into effect immediately in Miami-Dade. There is no curfew in place in the county, though some municipalities, like the cities of Miami and Miami Beach, have enacted curfews of their own.

Construction is considered essential under the county’s definition, which means sites can continue to stay open. On Thursday, developer Sergio Pino shut down his construction site at 850 LeJeune Road near Miami International Airport after two construction workers tested positive for Covid-19.

All residents are encouraged to practice social distancing and avoid gatherings of people.

The safer at home order is not a shelter in place, Gimenez said. A shelter in place applies to hurricanes, tornadoes and active shooter incidents.

Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Doral, Aventura and other cities have issued similar emergency orders.

Essential businesses in Miami-Dade include healthcare providers, grocery stores and convenience stores, food cultivation, media, gas stations and auto repair shops, banks, hardware stores, laundromats and dry cleaners, and restaurants with delivery and takeout kitchens.

All non-essential businesses, including restaurant dining rooms, were ordered to close in the tri-county region last week.