Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Miami-Dade cracks down on social distancing at construction sites

Police will close sites where workers are not observing social distancing

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 27, 2020 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Miami-Dade County is cracking down on the required social distancing measures in place on construction sites and other essential businesses.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued an emergency order on Friday to alert people of the six-feet spacing required between individuals at construction sites, restaurant pick-up windows, convenience stores, grocery stores, gas stations and other essential businesses.

Construction is still considered essential for all project types throughout the county. A spokesperson for the county said that “police are cracking down and will close any sites where workers are not observing social distancing, especially when the lunch trucks come around.”

The order comes as some construction workers in South Florida have tested positive for Covid-19. On Thursday, developer Sergio Pino shut down his construction site near Miami International Airport after two workers tested positive for the virus. Pino’s Century Homebuilders Group informed its general contractors, Wechsler Construction and Conconcreto, to stop work on the 850 LeJeune mixed-use project.

Before he decided to close the site, workers were told to keep at least six feet between each other and not gather in groups. Pino said that he also had stopped allowing lunch trucks to come to the site.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade and Broward counties issued safer at home orders, only allowing travel to essential businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
constructioncoronavirusmiami dade

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez

Stay home, folks: Miami-Dade joins Broward with safer at home order
Bertha Henry Broward County administrator (Credit: Broward.org and iStock)

Broward County issues shelter-in-place, but construction can keep going
Sergio Pino and rendering of 850 LeJeune

Sergio Pino shuts down construction site after workers test positive for Covid-19
Shoma Group CEO Masoud Shojaee and a rendering of Ten30 South Beach

Shoma nabs $18M construction loan for condos near Lincoln Road
Brightline, Versaille restaurant, Cafe Boulud

Brightline, Versailles, Cafe Boulud to lay off hundreds in South Florida
Arthur Porosoff, Stefano Garofoli, Costantino Cicchelli and Frank Rodriguez Melo with the Omni property

Investment group buys multifamily buildings in Little Havana, Omni
Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images,)

Florida Democrats call for statewide stay-at-home order
Jay Sakalo and Jaime Sturgis

South Florida commercial real estate closings face delays and cancellations due to coronavirus economic meltdown
arrow_forward_ios