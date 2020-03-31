Weekly condo sales volume drops in Miami during pandemic

The number of condos sold in Miami-Dade County held steady last week, while the total sales volume dropped during the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 118 condos sold for $50 million last week, compared to 121 units that sold for $70 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $424,000 or $324 per square foot.

The top sale was at the Continuum North tower in South Beach. Unit 3003 sold for $4.2 million, or $1,933 per square feet. Sonia Toth represented the seller, while Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon brought the buyer.

The second most expensive condo closing was at Oceana Bal Harbour. Unit 902 in the north tower sold for $3.5 million, or $1,567 per square foot. It was listed for 702 days. Brenda Powers was the listing agent and Chad Carroll brought the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from March 22 to March 28. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

Continuum North #3003 | 143 days on market | $4.2M | $1,933 psf | Listing agent: Sonia Toth | Buyer’s agents: Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon

Least expensive

Ritz-Carlton Residences Coconut Grove #1503 | 279 days on market | $1M | $686 psf | Listing agent: Raul Rivero | Buyer’s agent: Raul Rivero

Most days on market

Oceana Bal Harbour #902N | 702 days on market | $3.5M | $1,567 psf | Listing agent: Brenda Powers | Buyer’s agent: Chad Carroll

Fewest days on market

Biltmore Parc #402 | 3 days on market | $1M | $501 psf | Listing agent: Jeannett Slesnick | Buyer’s agent: Jeannett Slesnick