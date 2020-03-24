Miami condo sales up slightly as businesses shut down due to coronavirus

There was a rush of closings in Miami-Dade last week as businesses began shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 121 condos sold for $70 million last week, compared to 118 units that sold for $60 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $580,000 or $331 per square foot.

The $13.8 million closing of One Thousand Museum unit 5701 topped the list. After spending 128 days on the market, the five-bedroom, 9,910-square-foot penthouse sold for nearly $1,400 per square foot. The listing agent was Oren Alexander and the buyer’s agent was Dina Goldentayer.

The second most expensive closing was the $5.45 million sale of unit 611 in the north tower of the Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club. It sold for $2,683 per square foot. Alexander was the listing agent, and Seth Feuer brought the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from March 15 to March 21. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

One Thousand Museum #5701 | 128 days on market | $13.8M | $1,393 psf | Listing agent: Oren Alexander | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer

Least expensive

Lenox Villas Condos #8 | 248 days on market | $1.1M | $509 psf | Listing agent: Darin Tansey | Buyer’s agent: Ben Moss

Most days on market

Icon South Beach #2305 | 501 days on market | $1.2M | $686 psf | Listing agent: Domenico Albano | Buyer’s agent: Juan Alvarez

Fewest days on market

Porto Vita #PH01 | 16 days on market | $1.4M | $368 psf | Listing agent: Martin Hoffman | Buyer’s agent: Rosy Lofer