Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Miami condo sales up slightly as businesses shut down due to coronavirus

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.1M to $13.8M

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 24, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

There was a rush of closings in Miami-Dade last week as businesses began shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 121 condos sold for $70 million last week, compared to 118 units that sold for $60 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $580,000 or $331 per square foot.

The $13.8 million closing of One Thousand Museum unit 5701 topped the list. After spending 128 days on the market, the five-bedroom, 9,910-square-foot penthouse sold for nearly $1,400 per square foot. The listing agent was Oren Alexander and the buyer’s agent was Dina Goldentayer.

The second most expensive closing was the $5.45 million sale of unit 611 in the north tower of the Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club. It sold for $2,683 per square foot. Alexander was the listing agent, and Seth Feuer brought the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from March 15 to March 21. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive
One Thousand Museum #5701 | 128 days on market | $13.8M | $1,393 psf | Listing agent: Oren Alexander | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer

Least expensive
Lenox Villas Condos #8 | 248 days on market | $1.1M | $509 psf | Listing agent: Darin Tansey | Buyer’s agent: Ben Moss

Most days on market
Icon South Beach #2305 | 501 days on market | $1.2M | $686 psf | Listing agent: Domenico Albano | Buyer’s agent: Juan Alvarez

Fewest days on market
Porto Vita #PH01 | 16 days on market | $1.4M | $368 psf | Listing agent: Martin Hoffman | Buyer’s agent: Rosy Lofer

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Miami Luxury Marketone thousand museum

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Dina Goldentayer amd Oren Alexander with One Thousand Museum unit 5701 (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

One Thousand Museum penthouse sells for $14M amid coronavirus
Map of priciest condo sales and Bayview Fisher Island (Credit: Google Maps and The Luxury Team)

Miami’s weekly condo sales drop sharply amid coronavirus fears
Map of priciest condo sales and St. Regis Bal Harbour (Credit: Google Maps)

St. Regis Bal Harbour sale tops Miami’s weekly condo sales
Map of priciest condo sales and St. Regis Bal Harbour unit 901N

These were Miami’s most expensive condo sales last week
Map of priciest condo sales and 2675 South Bayshore Drive, unit 602-S

These were Miami’s most expensive condo sales last week
Map of priciest condo sales and Oceanside unit 7671

Fisher Island sale trumps all Miami condo sales last week
Map of priciest condo sales and 100 South Pointe Drive, unit 1501 (Credit: Google Maps and Redfin)

Miami condo sales tank in early February
Map of priciest condo sales and Surf Club Four Seasons unit 417N (Credit: Google Maps and Realtor)

Miami condo sales jumped ahead of Super Bowl LIV
arrow_forward_ios