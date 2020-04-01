Carlos Mattos’ family buys Hialeah assemblage for $8M

The family of Colombian businessman Carlos Mattos bought an assemblage in Hialeah for $8 million.

Nisa Navarro LLC, controlled by Isabella and Nicolas Mattos, purchased seven parcels at 802 East 25th Street from 4th Avenue Developer LLC, led by Daniel Abreu, records show. The property totals 58,362 square feet, equating to a price of $137 per square foot, records show.

The site is home to a CVS Pharmacy and sits off the highly trafficked East 8th Avenue. The properties were purchased in multiple sales in 2018 for a combined price of $7.16 million, according to records.

In June, Isabella and Nicolas Mattos bought a Fresh Market in Fort Lauderdale for $9.1 million.

Carlos Mattos made his money with Hyundai Colombia Automotriz, a car importer and distribution company he founded in Colombia. His firm Isanic Trading is partnering with Swire Properties to co-develop a 72,000-square-foot plot of land in Brickell, planned to be an extension of Swire’s Brickell City Centre.