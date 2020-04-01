Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Carlos Mattos’ family buys Hialeah assemblage for $8M

Mattos made his money from a car importer and distribution company he founded in Colombia

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 01, 2020 02:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Carlos Mattos, 802 East 25 Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Carlos Mattos, 802 East 25 Street (Credit: Google Maps)

The family of Colombian businessman Carlos Mattos bought an assemblage in Hialeah for $8 million.

Nisa Navarro LLC, controlled by Isabella and Nicolas Mattos, purchased seven parcels at 802 East 25th Street from 4th Avenue Developer LLC, led by Daniel Abreu, records show. The property totals 58,362 square feet, equating to a price of $137 per square foot, records show.

The site is home to a CVS Pharmacy and sits off the highly trafficked East 8th Avenue. The properties were purchased in multiple sales in 2018 for a combined price of $7.16 million, according to records.

In June, Isabella and Nicolas Mattos bought a Fresh Market in Fort Lauderdale for $9.1 million.

Carlos Mattos made his money with Hyundai Colombia Automotriz, a car importer and distribution company he founded in Colombia. His firm Isanic Trading is partnering with Swire Properties to co-develop a 72,000-square-foot plot of land in Brickell, planned to be an extension of Swire’s Brickell City Centre.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
carlos mattoshialeah

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Armando Codina and his daughter, Ana-Marie Codina Barlick and Beacon Logistics Park

Biggest private corporation in US inks lease at Beacon Logistics Park
From left: Carlos Mattos, Nusret Gökçe, Panorama Tower and 999 Brickell (Credit: Getty Images)

Panorama Tower debris damaged building housing Salt Bae joint: lawsuit
IMC Equity’s Yoram Izhak and 1490 West 49th Place (Credit: Google Maps)

IMC Equity snags Hialeah office building from Cofe Properties
1000 Southeast 8th Street, Andrew Gurewitsch and Harry Weisman and Barry Katz

Duty Free Americas owner will have to pay taxes on this sale
Daily Digest Miami

Lawsuit accuses Douglas Elliman’s Jay Parker of backing out of real estate commission agreement, Elysee Investments picks up Fort Lauderdale retail center: Daily digest
Camilo Niño and Pasteur Medical Center

Linkpoint Properties nabs Pasteur Medical Center in Hialeah for $5M
RREEF Property Trust’s CEO W. Todd Henderson and Centergate at Gratigny

RREEF America buys Hialeah industrial property for $178M
From left: Alejandro Arias, Keren Marti, Avra Jain, Carolina Herrera, Luis Gonzalez, and Melissa Rose (Credit: Brett Hufziger Photography, Google Maps)

New frontier? Developers look to Hialeah
arrow_forward_ios