Codina-Carr, BBX score loan for single-family home development in Miramar

CC Homes — a joint venture between Armando Codina and Jim Carr — and BBX Capital Real Estate closed on construction financing for a single-family home community in Miramar.

CCB Miramar boosted its $13.4 million loan from Synovus Bank by $11 million to $28.4 million for CC Homes at Marbella, property records show. Lennar Homes is also building houses in the development.

The CC Homes community will have 150 estate-style houses on 7,800-square-foot plots, according to a spokesperson. Construction is expected to begin soon.

CC Homes, Lennar and BBX Capital paid $39 million for the 17.7-acre site at 17500 Southwest 41st Street at the end of last year. It’s near Sunset Falls, a GL Homes community of roughly 500 single-family residences.

In December, a trust tied to television station billionaire Edmund Ansin sold an assemblage off of Flamingo Road in Miramar to Florida Crystals, where it plans to build an apartment project.

BBX and CC Homes have created joint ventures together in the past. In 2014, they partnered to develop a 394-home community called Bonterra in Hialeah.