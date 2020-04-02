Garbage tycoon scoops up second Palm Beach home for $10M

A garbage magnate scooped up his second home in Palm Beach for $10 million.

A company tied to Anthony Lomangino and his wife, Lynda, bought a 6,067-square-foot house at 1742 South Ocean Boulevard for $1,648 per square foot, records show. Gunther E. Lehmann, of Irving, Texas, sold the home.

Built in 1987, the house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms with five large terraces on the second floor, a three car garage, and a pool. It was listed for $12 million in September.

The property last traded for $3.9 million in 2004, according to records.

In September, the Lomanginos sold their Jupiter mansion for $10.5 million, two months after the couple paid $12.6 million for a waterfront home at 1620 South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach.

Anthony Lomangino ran garbage collection businesses in New York and South Florida. He founded the South Florida waste hauling company Southern Waste Systems, which was acquired by Waste Management in 2015. In 2018, Lomangino reportedly gave $150,000 to help fund the legal fees of Trump associates who had been engulfed in the Russia investigation, according to Politico and the Wall Street Journal.

The ultra-luxury home market in Palm Beach has been especially strong over the past year, with two deals closing in 2019 for more than $100 million, each.