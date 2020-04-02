Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Garbage tycoon scoops up second Palm Beach home for $10M

The house last sold for $3.9M in 2004

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 02, 2020 10:30 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Anthony Lomangino and the home (Credit: Google Maps)

Anthony Lomangino and the home (Credit: Google Maps)

A garbage magnate scooped up his second home in Palm Beach for $10 million.

A company tied to Anthony Lomangino and his wife, Lynda, bought a 6,067-square-foot house at 1742 South Ocean Boulevard for $1,648 per square foot, records show. Gunther E. Lehmann, of Irving, Texas, sold the home.

Built in 1987, the house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms with five large terraces on the second floor, a three car garage, and a pool. It was listed for $12 million in September.

The property last traded for $3.9 million in 2004, according to records.

In September, the Lomanginos sold their Jupiter mansion for $10.5 million, two months after the couple paid $12.6 million for a waterfront home at 1620 South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach.

Anthony Lomangino ran garbage collection businesses in New York and South Florida. He founded the South Florida waste hauling company Southern Waste Systems, which was acquired by Waste Management in 2015. In 2018, Lomangino reportedly gave $150,000 to help fund the legal fees of Trump associates who had been engulfed in the Russia investigation, according to Politico and the Wall Street Journal.

The ultra-luxury home market in Palm Beach has been especially strong over the past year, with two deals closing in 2019 for more than $100 million, each.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Palm Beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Ken Griffin and the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach (Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Ken Griffin operating trading room at the Four Seasons Palm Beach during hotel closure
From left: Ashley McIntosh, and John Moran, with 100 Regents Park Road

GOP fundraiser buys Palm Beach home near Mar-a-Lago
The Breakers in Palm Beach

The Breakers in Palm Beach is closing amid coronavirus pandemic
Jazz musician Bob Merrill and 500 Regents Park Road (Credit: Compass)

Jazz musician snags Palm Beach home near Mar-a-Lago for $8M
1296 South Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps and iStock)

Palm Beach mansion across from Ken Griffin’s assemblage sells for $40M
110 Clarendon Avenue (Credit: Sotheby's)

Founder of private preschool sells Palm Beach estate for $10M
630 Island Drive and Mark Biondi

Related Beal exec linked to purchase of $19M Palm Beach estate
Carl Panattoni, Raymond G. Perelman and 965 North Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach (Credit: Panattoni, PennToday, and Google Maps)

Developer Carl Panattoni drops $29M on Palm Beach estate
arrow_forward_ios