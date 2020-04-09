Stuart Miller’s son buys home on Sunset Islands

The son of Lennar Corp. Executive Chairman Stuart Miller bought a waterfront home on Miami Beach’s Sunset Islands for $6.2 million.

Brad Miller and his wife Jamie bought the 3,022-square-foot home at 1515 West 22nd Street on Sunset Island I for $2,051 per square foot, records show. Jacqueline Lalonde and Krista Kelley sold the property.

Built in 1941, the home sits on a 25,650-square-foot property and could be redeveloped into a 13,000-square-foot home, according to the listing on Realtor.com. It has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms and 80 feet of water frontage.

Julian Johnston with the Corcoran Group represented the sellers. Esther Percal and David Solomon with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty International represented the buyers, according to Realtor.com.

The property last sold for $2.3 million in 2010, records show.

Brad and Jamie Miller were married at the Faena Forum in 2017, according to weddingstylemagazine.com. Brad is the grandson of the late Leonard Miller, who co-founded Miami-based Lennar, and turned it into one of the largest homebuilders in the country. According to Lennar’s proxy statement from February 2019, Brad Miller was employed by Lennar as a land acquisition manager.

The gated Sunset Islands are home to a number of high-end homes. In December, South Beach Diet Dr. Arthur Agatston and his wife, Sari Agatston, sold their waterfront Sunset Islands mansion at 1633 North View Drive for $15.5 million.

The Sunset Islands are not far from Miami Beach’s Star Island, where Stuart Miller lives. Miller’s mega mansion at 22 Star Island Drive has been quietly marketed for sale – off market – since last year. The 17,000-square-foot waterfront mansion, with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and an additional 6,000-square-foot, two-bedroom guest house, has a whisper price of $65 million. Stuart Miller also owns 4, 5, 6, 11 and 12 Star Island Drive. He paid $33 million for the former estate of ex-South Beach developer Thomas Kramer at 4 and 5 Star Island Drive in June 2018. Earlier this year, his family sold the home of the late Leonard Miller and his wife Sue Miller at 23 Star Island Drive for $25 million.