Former Univision exec sells Gables Estates home for $30M

A former Univision executive sold a Gables Estates home with 335 feet of water frontage for $30 million.

Ray Rodriguez and his wife Liana sold the 7,466-square-foot house at 700 Casuarina Concourse in Coral Gables for $4,018 per square foot, records show. Casuarina Concourse LLC, a Delaware company, bought the property.

The estate, known as El Palmar, spans 3.3 acres. It features a koi pond, coral rock pathways, a library, 2,000-bottle wine cellar, pub-style bar, a living room with a fireplace, a private service wing and elevator. It also has a summer kitchen, pool and boat house. The home has nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Dennis Carvajal of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller in the deal. Yvette Rivero of Mocca Realty represented the buyer.

It was listed in 2018 for $45 million, according to Realtor.com.

The property last sold for $3 million in 2000, records show. The home was built in 2006.

Ray Rodriguez was formerly president and COO of Univision Communications, a Spanish-language media company. He was responsible for all areas of the business, including sales, marketing, programming, production and business affairs.

He was elected to the Knight Foundation’s board of trustees in December 2010. Prior to Univision, Rodriguez was worldwide manager and CEO for entertainer Julio Iglesias, according to the Knight Foundation’s website.

In December, an estate at 21 Casuarina Concourse in Gables Estates hit the market for $49.9 million. The property totals 4.5 acres with 630 feet of water frontage, and includes a 10,575-square-foot main house. Also in December, a former Coca-Cola distributor paid nearly $14 million for the empty waterfront lot at 625 Leucadendra Drive in Gables Estates.