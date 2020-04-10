Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Former Univision exec sells Gables Estates home for $30M

The property spans 3.3 acres and features 335 feet of water frontage

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 10, 2020 01:32 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
700 Casuarina Concourse, Dennis Carvajal and Ray Rodriguez (Credit: Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage/Getty Images)

700 Casuarina Concourse, Dennis Carvajal and Ray Rodriguez (Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty and Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage/Getty Images)

A former Univision executive sold a Gables Estates home with 335 feet of water frontage for $30 million.

Ray Rodriguez and his wife Liana sold the 7,466-square-foot house at 700 Casuarina Concourse in Coral Gables for $4,018 per square foot, records show. Casuarina Concourse LLC, a Delaware company, bought the property.

The estate, known as El Palmar, spans 3.3 acres. It features a koi pond, coral rock pathways, a library, 2,000-bottle wine cellar, pub-style bar, a living room with a fireplace, a private service wing and elevator. It also has a summer kitchen, pool and boat house. The home has nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Dennis Carvajal of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller in the deal. Yvette Rivero of Mocca Realty represented the buyer.

It was listed in 2018 for $45 million, according to Realtor.com.

The property last sold for $3 million in 2000, records show. The home was built in 2006.

Ray Rodriguez was formerly president and COO of Univision Communications, a Spanish-language media company. He was responsible for all areas of the business, including sales, marketing, programming, production and business affairs.

He was elected to the Knight Foundation’s board of trustees in December 2010. Prior to Univision, Rodriguez was worldwide manager and CEO for entertainer Julio Iglesias, according to the Knight Foundation’s website.

In December, an estate at 21 Casuarina Concourse in Gables Estates hit the market for $49.9 million. The property totals 4.5 acres with 630 feet of water frontage, and includes a 10,575-square-foot main house. Also in December, a former Coca-Cola distributor paid nearly $14 million for the empty waterfront lot at 625 Leucadendra Drive in Gables Estates.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coral gablesgables estates

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Chad Carroll, Matthew Dugow and Liz Hogan with 8750 Ponce de Leon Road (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

JP Morgan managing director buys mansion near Coral Gables
Henry Torres and Merrick Manor

Merrick Manor hires Berkshire EWM to take over sales
From left: Phil Gutman, Camilo Lopez and Herve Barbera, with Ofizzina

Bar Invest Group buys office condos in Coral Gables, plans new HQ
Masoud Shojaee and 3650 Bird Road (Credit: Google Maps)

Shoma plans two-tower rental project near Coral Gables
Greystar’s Bob Faith, The Mile (Credit: BuzzBuzzHome)

Greystar sells The Mile apartments for $40M
6855 Sunrise Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Financier drops $13M for waterfront Coral Gables estate
Liz Hogan and 21 Casuarina Concourse

The biggest piece of land in Gables Estates just hit the market for $50M
625 Leucadendra Drive

Former Coca-Cola bottler exec buys $14M Gables Estates lot
arrow_forward_ios