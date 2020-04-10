Open Menu
Miami’s top developers are on this afternoon’s TRD Talks Live

Tune in at 5 pm to hear from Edgardo Defortuna, Jon Paul Perez, and Shahab Karmely

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 10, 2020 02:00 PM
Staff
Developing major projects is difficult — and during a crisis it’s even more so. Already Miami Beach has seen active construction sites shuttered, and the threat of a total shutdown looms over South Florida. With social distancing restrictions, curfews and supply chain disruptions, keeping projects on track has never been more of a challenge.

But construction hasn’t stopped yet, and real estate companies are getting creative with ways to keep their projects moving forward. This afternoon, TRD‘s Amir Korangy will sit down with three of Miami’s major developers to talk through new hurdles and how they’re overcoming them. Joining Korangy is Fortune International Group’s Edgardo Defortuna, the Related Group’s Jon Paul Perez, and KAR Properties’ Shahab Karmely. The group will discuss the new development landscape and how they’re contending with coronavirus.

Register here for this afternoon’s episode of TRD Talks Live.

 
