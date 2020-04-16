Open Menu
MV Group plans $26M Town Center Killian Park retail project

MV Group is under contract to buy the site for $5.8M

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 16, 2020 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Rendering of Town Center Killian Park and Manny Varas

UPDATED, April 16, 5 p.m.: MV Group USA filed plans for a town center retail project in south Miami-Dade County.

The Miami-based development firm and builder, led by Manny Varas, is proposing to build Town Center Killian Park, a 42,000-square-foot project on a 5-acre plot of land near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Killian Parkway, Varas said. His company is under contract to purchase the site for $5.8 million, and plans to spend another $20 million on development.

The property is across from Suniland Shopping Center, and north of The Falls mall.

Varas said Greenberg Traurig attorney Jorge Navarro submitted the proposal to Miami-Dade County last week.

Andrew Pearl of Investment Management Associates is handling the land purchase and retail leasing for the project. Retail spaces will range from 1,200 square feet to 3,200-square-foot spaces earmarked for food and beverage tenants.

Construction of the single-story retail project could begin in December and be completed next spring.

It will be centered around an 85-foot ficus tree and include open green space, which is especially important now in the time of social distancing, Varas said. Modis Architects and Kimley Horn are designing the town center project.

Brickell-based MV Group has owned and developed retail along Flagler Street and in the Miami Design District. The company is also under contract to sell the AT&T and Dunkin’-lease property at 9900 Bird Road for $3.1 million, Varas said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that MV Group is buying a property on Bird Road. It is the seller. 

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.