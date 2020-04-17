Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago furloughs 153 employees

Trump National Doral Miami recently furloughed 560 employees

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 17, 2020 02:34 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago Club (Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images, and iStock)

Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago Club (Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images, and iStock)

President Trump’s Southern White House furloughed 153 people, as hotels and resorts across South Florida continue to feel the effects of the pandemic.

The Trump Organization said it was forced to place non-essential workers at Mar-a-Lago on furlough status due to coronavirus, according to a WARN notice filed with the state. The furloughs for the 126-room hotel and club at 1100 South Ocean Boulevard are expected to be temporary.

Over the past few weeks, hotels in South Florida have been laying off hundreds of employees.

The 100-room Standard Spa, Miami Beach at 40 Island Avenue, laid off 236 people. The waterfront hotel said it did not know whether the layoffs will be temporary or permanent.

This week, Trump National Doral Miami furloughed 560 employees, according to its WARN notice. The Trump Organization said the furloughs at the Doral golf resort are temporary, and involve nonessential personnel.

South Florida’s hospitality industry has been hit particularly hard by coronavirus. The bayfront InterContinental Miami in downtown Miami laid off 377 employees, the Hilton Singer Island Oceanfront/Palm Beaches resort in Riviera Beach laid off 88 employees, and the Four Seasons Hotel Miami furloughed 312 people.

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order requiring people to stay at home, except for essential businesses. The order followed previous decisions by individual counties and municipalities to close down non-essential businesses, including in some cases, hotels.

The hotel industry is also facing over $4 billion in debt payments on commercial-mortgage backed securities (CMBS) loans. The loans are harder to restructure than conventional loans and are more likely to head to foreclosure, according to industry experts.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coronavirusDonald Trumpmar-a-lagoPalm Beachtrump organization

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Rendering of Villa Valencia and Rishi Kapoor

Coral Gables condo developer offers zero-interest down-payment loans
Ken Griffin and 60 Blossom Way (Credit: Google Maps)

Hedge funder Ken Griffin snags $49M mortgage for Palm Beach estate
South Florida’s industrial market could benefit from the coronavirus pandemic

A safe bet: South Florida’s industrial market could boom after pandemic
President Trump, Trump National Doral Miami and Delano South Beach (Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images and Trump International)

Trump’s Doral golf resort, Delano hotel lay off over 800 employees
From left: Julian Johnston, Phil Gutman, Dora Puig and Albert Justo, with two Miami Beach houses that Johnston rented out

New Yorkers snap up high-end rentals in Miami Beach
InterContinental Miami, Hilton Singer Island Oceanfront/Palm Beaches Resort (Credit: InterContinental and Google Maps)

InterContinental Miami, Hilton Singer Island lay off 465 employees
Map of priciest condo sales and Fendi Chateau Residences

Condo sales fall in Miami-Dade
Only 20% of Related Group’s commercial tenants paid rent in April

Only 20% of Related Group’s commercial tenants paid rent in April
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.