DeSantis announces statewide stay-at-home order

30-day order goes into effect midnight Thursday, lasts for 30 days

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 01, 2020 02:15 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will be issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, after weeks of mounting pressure from outside groups to try to limit the spread of Covid-19.

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, DeSantis announced movement will be limited to essential services, which have included grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations throughout the state. The order will go into effect at midnight on Thursday and will last for 30 days.

On Monday, he announced a unified “safer-at-home” policy for Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties that was to be in effect until mid-April — keeping non-essential businesses closed until then.

Miami-Dade and Broward had already put such policies in effect by the end of last week.

Essential businesses include healthcare providers, grocery stores and convenience stores, food cultivation, media, gas stations and auto repair shops, banks, hardware stores, laundromats and dry cleaners, and restaurants with delivery and take-out kitchens. All non-essential businesses, including restaurant dining rooms, were ordered to close in South Florida about two weeks ago.

On Saturday, DeSantis also suspended all vacation rental operations for periods of less than 30 days or one calendar month.

DeSantis said he spoke with President Trump about the latest order.

