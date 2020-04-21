Open Menu
Ward Law buys Miami Lakes building for new HQ

The law firm will occupy 8,600 sf of the building

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 21, 2020 11:30 AM
By Keith Larsen
Greg Ward, Ward Law Group at 6625 Miami Lakes Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Ward Law Group bought a Miami Lakes office building for $11.5 million, with plans to establish its new headquarters.

Miami Lakes Common LLC, tied to Michael Orlove, sold the three-story, 52,745-square-foot office building at 6625 Miami Lakes Drive for $218 per square foot, records show.

Daniel Pou, leasing director at Horizon Properties of Miami, handled the off-market sale, according to a press release.

Ward Law Group will take 8,600 square feet of the building and could expand to take over all of the space, the release said.

The property last sold for $3.7 million in 2002, records show.

The office building, constructed in 1979, sits on 3.4 acres, records show.

Ward Law Group is a personal injury firm that represents clients in South Florida, according to its website. It is led by Greg Ward.

Miami Lakes, near Miami International Airport, is also home to the headquarters of BankUnited, South Florida’s largest bank by assets. In 2018, a company tied to Blackstone Group paid $34.5 million on a Sedano’s-anchored shopping center near Miami Lakes at 6400 Northwest 186th Street.

Tags
miami lakes

