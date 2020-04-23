Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

Homestead salmon farm reels in $210M construction loan

Main building will span 390K sf for hatching, raising and harvesting salmon

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 23, 2020 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Johan Andreassen and Bjorn-Vegard Lovik with the facility

Johan Andreassen and Bjorn-Vegard Lovik with the facility

An under-construction salmon farm in Homestead just reeled in $210 million in refinancing.

Atlantic Sapphire secured the construction loan for the four-phased development at 22275 Southwest 272nd Street from DNB Bank, according to a spokesperson for Holland & Knight. Attorneys Alberto Hernandez and Elena Otero and associates Faisal Kraziem, Brittany Fox and Danielle Moore represented Atlantic Sapphire in the deal.

The refinancing breaks down to a $180 million term loan and a $30 million revolving credit facility, the spokesperson said.

The Miami Bluehouse facility will consist of a 390,000-square-foot climate-controlled main building where salmon will be hatched, raised and harvested. It’s expected to be one of the largest salmon farms in the world once it’s completed.

Atlantic Sapphire has a Bluehouse facility operating in Denmark that served as a pilot for the company, according to Atlantic Sapphire’s website.

Salmon farms such as the one in Homestead allow for raising salmon closer to the end-consumers, reducing the carbon footprint, experts say.

Brickell-based Atlantic Sapphire, led by founders and Norwegian salmon entrepreneurs Johan Andreassen and Bjorn-Vegard Lovik, selected Homestead after a 14-state search as their first location in the U.S., according to the company’s website.

In 2016, the South Florida Water Management District granted permits to Atlantic Sapphire to source 20 million gallons of water a day from Florida’s underground aquifers, UPI reported earlier this year. The company’s goal is to produce 100,000 tons of fish by 2026. It plans to sell salmon to major grocery store chains.

Developers like Lennar and DR Horton have been aggressively buying up hundreds of acres in Homestead and the surrounding area to build new home communities, as land becomes scarce closer to the urban core.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
construction loanshomesteadrefinancings

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jim Carr and Armando Codina with a rendering of the Miramar community

Codina-Carr, BBX score loan for single-family home development in Miramar
Shoma Group CEO Masoud Shojaee and a rendering of Ten30 South Beach

Shoma nabs $18M construction loan for condos near Lincoln Road
Rendering of Vox Miami

Treo Group scores loan for mixed-use student housing project in South Miami
Barry Sternlicht and the Villa Biscayne Apartments (Credit: Highmark Residential/VHT Studios)

Starwood snags Homestead apartment complex for $28M
Rendering of Wynwood 28 and Laurent Morali 

Kushner lands $18M loan for Wynwood projects
Rendering of Grand Station project, Oscar Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, and Ricardo Vadia (Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Grand Station tower project in downtown Miami scores $53M loan
MMG Equity Gabriel Navarro and 3338 Northeast 7th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

MMG Equity Partners sells Homestead shopping center for $23M
Matt Rieger and a rendering of Paradise Lake Apartments

Developer scores financing for West Kendall affordable housing project
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.