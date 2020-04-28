Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

Crestron CEO to pay $7.6M for Delray Beach condo

His purchase is expected to set a city record at over $2,000 PSF

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 28, 2020 05:45 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Randy Klein and Ocean Delray (Credit: LinkedIn)

Randy Klein and Ocean Delray (Credit: LinkedIn)

The CEO of Crestron, the automation company that makes everything from smart lighting controls to audio and video technology and motorized shades, is buying a luxury condo in Delray Beach.

Randy Klein, president and CEO of Crestron Electronics, is under contract to pay $7.6 million for a unit at Ocean Delray, a boutique condo project under construction. When it closes, the sale is expected to mark a record for Delray Beach at more than $2,000 per square foot, according to a press release. The deal went under contract in April, during the pandemic.

National Realty Investment Advisors and U.S. Construction are developing the 19-unit building at 1901 South Ocean Boulevard. Units range from 3,373 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet, with three to five bedrooms each, and terraces ranging from 682 square feet to more than 2,600 square feet.

Klein’s unit will have 3,721 square feet of indoor space with a 682-square-foot covered terrace, three bedrooms, a den and five-and-a-half bathrooms. It will also have a three-car air-conditioned garage. He and his wife are based in New York and will use the condo as a second home, according to the release.

The three-story development, to be built on a 1.8-acre property, will feature over 200 feet of ocean frontage, a pool and cabanas. Randall Stofft is the architect.

The Delray Beach City Commission granted final site-plan approval for Ocean Delray last year.

New Jersey-based NRIA acquired the site, previously home to the Wright by the Sea Hotel, in 2018 for $25 million.

IMI Worldwide Properties, the exclusive sales and marketing firm for the project, has presold 45 percent of the units for a total of $53 million. It’s expected to be completed next year.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
delray beachOcean Delray

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Delray Trails and Mike Nunziata

13th Floor closes on 120-acre golf course for active adult community
William Dabbs

Contractor guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of his boss
Craig Menin and 301 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Menin Development buys Johnnie Brown’s building in Delray Beach
9200 Rockybrook Way and Senada Adzem (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

Lakefront estate west of Delray Beach sells for $17M
Daily Digest Miami

LeBron James’ Unknwn store is opening Dec. 5, Palm Beach Gardens showroom trades for $10M
Walgreens at 3200 South Federal Highway

Walgreens sells Delray Beach store on Federal Highway
Midtown Delray, Todd Rosenberg

Pebb Capital pays $40M for once-named Midtown Delray site
Rendering of Ocean Delray

Ocean Delray nabs $73M construction loan
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.