Toll Brothers sells Parkland Golf & Country Club for $15M

Toll Brothers sold the Parkland Golf & Country Club for $15 million.

The homebuilder sold the golf course and country club at 10101 Trails End Road in Parkland to Parkland Golf and Country Club Foundation, a nonprofit led by David Gott.

Toll Brothers acquired the golf and country club along with 350 of the community’s 820 home sites at the golf course from WCI Communities in 2010. Toll Brothers paid $30 million for the golf course and the homes, records show. It has since completed building the homes.

Parkland Golf and Country Club also has a sports and social club. The clubhouse has a pro shop, fitness center, a spa and a restaurant.

Increasingly, homebuilders like Lennar Corp. and Toll Brothers are buying golf courses in South Florida and building single-family and townhouse communities as land becomes scarce for new residential developments.