Gran Paraiso construction debris rained down on Edgewater condo building, lawsuit alleges

At 54 stories, the Gran Paraiso luxury condo tower looms over the seven-story Bayside Terrace Condominium in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. So when the 319-unit building was being built, construction debris caked Bayside Terrace from all angles, according to a recently filed lawsuit.

The Bayside Terrace Condominium Association is seeking more than $30,000 in damages from general contractor Plaza Construction Corp., two of its subcontractors and two entities controlled by The Related Group, Gran Paraiso’s developer, according to the suit filed last week in Miami-Dade Circuit Court.

A spokesperson for the Related Group declined comment.

Bayside Terrace’s lawyer Odelsa Flores-Dickman said through her paralegal that she was not able to respond for comment by deadline. A Plaza spokesperson issued a statement that said, “The recently filed lawsuit is an insurance claim, which is being addressed as such by Plaza.”

According to the lawsuit, falling debris, concrete splatter, stucco splatter and other cement materials damaged Bayside Terrace, at 505 Northeast 30th Street, during the three years Gran Paraiso was being built just north of it, at 480 Northeast 31st Street.

“There was cementitious material splatter on the building’s north and west walls, the west side walkways, the north and west side window frames, window glass, window screens, balcony walls and site wall,” the lawsuit claims. “The cementitious material splatter was also found on the pool deck, pool coping, pool deck furniture, doorway canopies, roof membrane, rooftop railings and roofing equipment.”

Additionally, there was overspray from stucco, paint, and permanent construction debris on the Bayside Terrace property and vehicles parked in its lot, the lawsuit alleges.

Gran Paraiso, the fourth and final condo tower of Related’s Paraiso Bay complex in Edgewater, opened in January 2019. The three other buildings are One Paraiso, Paraiso Bayviews and Paraiso Bay, and the entire complex has about 1,350 units. Former New York Yankee and real estate investor Alex Rodriguez owns a 3,200-square-foot penthouse in Gran Paraiso, which was designed by Arquitectonica.

The project made headlines during Hurricane Irma in 2017 when a construction crane snapped at the construction site.