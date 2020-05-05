Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

$12M Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

Top 10 sales ranged from $1M to $12M

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 05, 2020 08:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

A closing on exclusive Fisher Island topped other condo sales in Miami-Dade County last week, leading to a weekly jump in sales volume.

A total of 85 condos sold for $55 million last week. That’s compared to 60 units that sold for $23.7 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $636,000 or $337 per square foot.

Unit 7021 at Palazzo Del Sol on Fisher Island sold for $12.2 million, or nearly $1,600 per square foot. Cyril Matz represented the sellers, Peter and Nellya Drut, and Gabriela Dajer brought the buyer. It was listed for 32 days. The five-bedroom, 7,630-square-foot unit sold for a substantial increase compared to its previous sale four years ago. Property records show the developer sold the Palazzo Del Sol condo for $7.9 million in 2016.

The second most expensive sale was the $3.3 million closing of unit 1104 at Grand Bay Tower in Key Biscayne. The unit was listed for 28 days. Marcello Agostini represented the seller, and the buyer’s agent was Brigitte Nachtigall. It sold for $890 per square foot.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from April 26 to May 2. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive
Palazzo Del Sol #7021 | 32 days on market | $12.2M | $1,599 psf | Listing agent: Cyril Matz | Buyer’s agent: Gabriela Dajer

Least expensive
Saint Tropez Ocean Condo #2601 | 45 days on market | $1M | $601 psf | Listing agent: Carol Housen | Buyer’s agent: Maria Betancur

Most days on market
Two Park Grove #7B | 215 days on market | $2.35M | $928 psf | Listing agent: Ana Jerez | Buyer’s agent: Marina Pinto

Fewest days on market
Biltmore Parc #301 | 1 day on market | $1.6M | $691 psf | Listing agent: Anniella Tabraue | Buyer’s agent: Hillary Hertzberg

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coronavirusfisher islandMiami Luxury MarketPalazzo del Sol

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Roberto Blanch, Dennis Eisinger, Sebastian Jaramillo, and Paul Kaplan

South Florida HOAs and condo associations prepare for a drop in collections
Investcorp CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem and Southland Mall (Credit: Google Maps)

Southland Mall’s $65M loan heads back to special servicing
Eden Roc and Benihana

Eden Roc Miami Beach, Benihana lay off hundreds in South Florida
TooJay’s (Credit: Google Maps)

Popular Florida deli chain TooJay’s files for bankruptcy
Atma Beauty in Miami and Lloyd's of London (Credit: Google Maps, Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images)

Miami Beach salon sues Lloyd’s of London over coronavirus claim
(Credit: iStock)

SoFla construction starts plummet amid coronavirus
“The day of reckoning is coming” warns Miami condo market expert Peter Zalewski

“The day of reckoning is coming” warns Miami condo market expert Peter Zalewski
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (Credit: Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Miami commission approves rent, utility assistance for low-income households
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.