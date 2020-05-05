$12M Fisher Island closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade

A closing on exclusive Fisher Island topped other condo sales in Miami-Dade County last week, leading to a weekly jump in sales volume.

A total of 85 condos sold for $55 million last week. That’s compared to 60 units that sold for $23.7 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $636,000 or $337 per square foot.

Unit 7021 at Palazzo Del Sol on Fisher Island sold for $12.2 million, or nearly $1,600 per square foot. Cyril Matz represented the sellers, Peter and Nellya Drut, and Gabriela Dajer brought the buyer. It was listed for 32 days. The five-bedroom, 7,630-square-foot unit sold for a substantial increase compared to its previous sale four years ago. Property records show the developer sold the Palazzo Del Sol condo for $7.9 million in 2016.

The second most expensive sale was the $3.3 million closing of unit 1104 at Grand Bay Tower in Key Biscayne. The unit was listed for 28 days. Marcello Agostini represented the seller, and the buyer’s agent was Brigitte Nachtigall. It sold for $890 per square foot.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from April 26 to May 2. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

Palazzo Del Sol #7021 | 32 days on market | $12.2M | $1,599 psf | Listing agent: Cyril Matz | Buyer’s agent: Gabriela Dajer

Least expensive

Saint Tropez Ocean Condo #2601 | 45 days on market | $1M | $601 psf | Listing agent: Carol Housen | Buyer’s agent: Maria Betancur

Most days on market

Two Park Grove #7B | 215 days on market | $2.35M | $928 psf | Listing agent: Ana Jerez | Buyer’s agent: Marina Pinto

Fewest days on market

Biltmore Parc #301 | 1 day on market | $1.6M | $691 psf | Listing agent: Anniella Tabraue | Buyer’s agent: Hillary Hertzberg