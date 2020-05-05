Investments Limited scores $67M loan for 13 SoFla properties

UPDATED, May 5, 3:15 p.m.: Investments Limited nabbed a $67 million loan to refinance 13 of its commercial properties in South Florida.

The Boca Raton-based commercial real estate firm secured the loan from Miami-based Ocean Bank for office and retail properties in Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, and Plantation, according to a press release.

The law firm Holland & Knight’s Josias Dewey and Brett Holland represented Ocean Bank in the financing. The Ocean Bank team was led by Juan Mendiola, Federico Tunnermann and Eddie Diaz.

The properties include:

22797 State Road 7, Boca Raton. A 65,100-square-foot site with a one-story, 14,400-square-foot retail center. 22749 State Road 7, Boca Raton. A 77,676-square-foot site with a one-story, 18,050-square-foot retail center. 23123 South State Road 7, Boca Raton. A 119,790-square-foot site with a three-story, multi-tenant office building with about 45,343 square feet. 22973-23071 South State Road 7, Boca Raton. A 7.19-acre site with a one-story, 71,524-square-foot Publix-anchored neighborhood center. 130 Northwest 20th Street, Boca Raton. A 99,578-square-foot site with a one-story, 35,804-square-foot multi-tenant industrial warehouse. 600 South Dixie Highway, Boca Raton. A 66,349-square-foot site with a two-story, 22,384-square-foot multi-tenant office building. 515 Northeast 20th Street, Boca Raton. A 2.81-acre site with a four building, one-story 30,683-square-foot retail center. 601 Fairway Drive, Deerfield Beach. A 2.71-acre site with a two-story, 37,460-square-foot single-tenant flex-building. 400-498 West Hillsboro Boulevard, Deerfield Beach. A 3.66-acre site with a one-story, 36,933-square-foot strip center. 1801-1825 West Hillsboro Boulevard Deerfield Beach. A 18,750-square-foot site with a one-story, 24,813-square-foot retail center. 1831-1919 West Hillsboro Boulevard, Deerfield Beach. A 349,191-square-foot site with a one-story, 57,100-square-foot strip center. 1799 West Hillsboro Boulevard, Deerfield Beach A 20,382-square-foot site with a one-story, 1,139-square-foot single-tenant Checkers restaurant. 1-199 North State Road 7, Plantation. A 411,565-square-foot site with a four building, one-story, 111,454-square-foot retail center.

Investments Limited, led by James Batmasian, is one of Boca Raton’s largest commercial landlords. The company has been active in the past few years in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Last year, the company bought 70,524-square-foot Publix-anchored retail center in Boca Raton for $16 million.

In October 2018, Batmasian bought a retail strip center at 515 Northeast 20th Street in Boca Raton for $13.1 million.