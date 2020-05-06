Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

Fortune and Château score $119M refi for Sunny Isles condo project

The site is approved for 490 units

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 06, 2020 08:45 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fortune International Group’s Edgardo Defortuna, Château Group’s Manuel Grosskopf and a rendering of the project

Fortune International Group’s Edgardo Defortuna, Château Group’s Manuel Grosskopf and a rendering of the project

Fortune International Group and Château Group scored $119 million in refinancing from Bank OZK for their planned La Playa de Varadero condo development in Sunny Isles Beach.

The developers are planning to build two 56-story condo towers on the vacant site at 18801 Collins Avenue. The site is approved for 490 residential units and 1.15 million square feet, according to a release.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Chris Kramer and Dominick Calisto brokered the deal, according to the release

Stolly said the $119 million loan retires a pre-existing loan, and “gave [the developers] a fresh, five-year loan until they are ready to build.”

Fortune and Chateau paid $113 million for the 4.7-acre development site in November 2014. At the time, it was occupied by La Playa de Varadero condo-hotel. The developers bought out the owners’ units individually.

Little Rock, Arkansas-based Bank OZK is one of the most active condo construction lenders in Miami, lending to some of the area’s largest projects, including a $558 million loan to The Trump Group’s The Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach in 2018.

Sunny Isles Beach is home to some of South Florida’s largest condo towers, but the area faces a multi-year long oversupply of luxury units. Only four condos priced over $1 million sold in April, down 77 percent compared to April 2019. There are currently 643 active listings priced above $1 million, according to data compiled through the Multiple Listing Service by Ana Bozovic of Analytics Miami.

Chateau Group and Fortune International also partnered together to build the 52-story Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach. Bank OZK also funded that project, providing a $212 million construction loan in September 2016. The partnership paid off that loan last week.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Château GroupFortune International GroupReal Estate Financesunny isles beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Rendering of the project and from left: Vince Signorello, Ricardo Caporal and Greg West

Zom Living, partners score $57M loan for Ludlam Trail project
Diego Arnaud and Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach

Mexican steel CEO buys condo at Ritz-Carlton in Sunny Isles
Rendering of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach with Manuel Grosskopf and Edgardo Defortuna

Ritz-Carlton Residences Sunny Isles developers pay off $212M loan
6405 West Boynton Beach Boulevard rendering, Pebb Enterprises President and CEO Ian Weiner

Sprouts-anchored mixed-use project in Boynton Beach scores $27M loan
Ritz-Carlton Residences Sunny Isles Beach (Credit: Sunny Isles Property Venture LLC and iStock)

Gastroenterologist buys unit at Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles
Edgardo Defortuna, Joseph Chetrit and a rendering of the project (Credit: JDS Development Group)

Fortune sues Chetrit over stalled Miami River project
Shoma Group CEO Masoud Shojaee and a rendering of Ten30 South Beach

Shoma nabs $18M construction loan for condos near Lincoln Road
Techrin Hijazi with Brown Harris Stevens Miami, and Ivan Ramirez with Royal Palm Residences sales team

Movers & Shakers: Techrin Hijazi joins BHS Miami, Royal Palm project names sales team & more
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.